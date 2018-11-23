Sri Lanka vs England

Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

Sri Lanka

 
Lunch
Badge

England

102-2  (26.0 ov)

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the third Test between Sri Lanka and England in Colombo. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
23rd - 27th Nov 2018
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sinhalese Sports Club Ground
Umpires
S Ravi, C B Gaffaney
TV Umpire
M Erasmus
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
R R Wimalasiri

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.J. Burns b Perera 14
K.K. Jennings c Silva b Pushpakumara 13
J.M. Bairstow Not out 42
J.E. Root Not out 28
Extras 1nb, 3b, 1lb 5
Total 26.0 Overs 102 - 2
Full Batting Card

sri lanka BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
R.A.S. Lakmal 5 2 12 0
Perera 7 0 30 1
P.M. Pushpakumara 8 0 29 1
P.A.D.L.R. Sandakan 6 0 27 0
Full Bowling Card