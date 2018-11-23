Sri Lanka vs England

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 5
England are 102 for 2
Match Details
- Date
- 23rd - 27th Nov 2018
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sinhalese Sports Club Ground
- Umpires
- S Ravi, C B Gaffaney
- TV Umpire
- M Erasmus
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- R R Wimalasiri
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|R.J. Burns
|b Perera
|14
|K.K. Jennings
|c Silva b Pushpakumara
|13
|J.M. Bairstow
|Not out
|42
|J.E. Root
|Not out
|28
|Extras
|1nb, 3b, 1lb
|5
|Total
|26.0 Overs
|102 - 2
sri lanka BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|R.A.S. Lakmal
|5
|2
|12
|0
|Perera
|7
|0
|30
|1
|P.M. Pushpakumara
|8
|0
|29
|1
|P.A.D.L.R. Sandakan
|6
|0
|27
|0