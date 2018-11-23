Cricket Match
Sri Lanka
England
102-2 (26.0 ov)
Sri Lanka vs England
|England 1st
|102-2 (26.0 ov)
|England are 102 for 2
England 1st Innings102-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.J. Burns
|b Perera
|14
|34
|2
|0
|41.18
|K.K. Jennings
|c Silva b Pushpakumara
|13
|24
|1
|0
|54.17
|J.M. Bairstow
|Not out
|42
|58
|4
|1
|72.41
|J.E. Root (c)
|Not out
|28
|41
|3
|0
|68.29
|Extras
|1nb, 3b, 1lb
|5
|Total
|26.0 Overs, 2 wkts
|102
Fall of Wickets
- 22 Burns 7.5ov
- 36 Jennings 10.5ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|R.A.S. Lakmal
|5
|2
|12
|0
|2.40
|Perera
|7
|0
|30
|1
|4.29
|P.M. Pushpakumara
|8
|0
|29
|1
|3.63
|P.A.D.L.R. Sandakan
|6
|0
|27
|0
|4.50
Match Details
- Date
- 23rd - 27th Nov 2018
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sinhalese Sports Club Ground
- Umpires
- S Ravi, C B Gaffaney
- TV Umpire
- M Erasmus
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- R R Wimalasiri
Live Commentary
-
25.6
Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root. Off break length ball, to leg down the track working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mathews.
Lunch in Colombo, and England will be happy with their progression. An early wobble with the loss of Burns and Jennings inside the first hour, but Root and Bairstow have built a solid stand since then. Some turn and bounce there for the spinners, and Sri Lanka haven't bowled that badly. It's just been a good display of batting. If the hosts keep toiling away, they can expect some success in the afternoon.
-
25.5
Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Sandakan.
-
25.4
Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Sandakan.
-
25.3
Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Sandakan.
-
25.2
Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
25.1
Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
24.6
Malinda Pushpakumara to Joe Root. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pushpakumara.
-
24.5
Malinda Pushpakumara to Joe Root. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pushpakumara.
-
24.4
Malinda Pushpakumara to Joe Root. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sandakan.
-
24.3
Malinda Pushpakumara to Joe Root. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
24.2
Malinda Pushpakumara to Joe Root. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pushpakumara.
-
24.1
FOUR! Malinda Pushpakumara to Joe Root. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. He plays this sweep so well. It's not conventional, but executes it consistently. A big mow through mid wicket against the turn, but it's full enough that it doesn't matter.
-
23.6
Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow. Off break back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Pushpakumara.
-
23.5
FOUR! Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. It's been a very productive shot for England, and it works well for Bairstow here. A hard sweep, and he splits the boundary riders perfectly.
-
23.4
Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.
-
23.3
Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Mathews, fielded by Sandakan.
-
23.2
Dilruwan Perera to Jonny Bairstow. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
23.1
Dilruwan Perera to Joe Root. Off break full toss, middle stump down the track pushing, to long on for 1 run. Fifty partnership up between the two Yorkshiremen. Positive play and running between the wickets a stand out.
-
22.6
Malinda Pushpakumara to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pushpakumara.
-
22.5
Malinda Pushpakumara to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.
-
22.4
Malinda Pushpakumara to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.
-
22.3
Malinda Pushpakumara to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, bat-pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
22.2
Malinda Pushpakumara to Joe Root. Stock ball full toss, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
22.1
Malinda Pushpakumara to Joe Root. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
21.6
Lakshan Sandakan to Jonny Bairstow. Chinaman back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.
-
21.5
Lakshan Sandakan to Jonny Bairstow. Chinaman full toss, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Pushpakumara.
-
21.4
APPEAL! Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. Lakshan Sandakan to Joe Root. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by de Silva, appeal made for L.B.W. Both reviews chucked away by Sri Lanka. They really aren't good with DRS. Dickwella gets excited and convices his captain to take it. This delivery from Sandakan rags back from a long way outside off, but doesn't do enough. Cuts Root in half to clip the back pad, but he's struck outside the line of off stump.
-
21.3
Lakshan Sandakan to Jonny Bairstow. Chinaman back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Lakmal.
-
21.2
Lakshan Sandakan to Jonny Bairstow. Chinaman half volley, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, bat-pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
21.1
Lakshan Sandakan to Jonny Bairstow. Chinaman half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.
-
20.6
Malinda Pushpakumara to Joe Root. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.
-
20.5
Malinda Pushpakumara to Joe Root. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pushpakumara.
-
20.4
Malinda Pushpakumara to Joe Root. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Lakmal.
-
20.3
Malinda Pushpakumara to Joe Root. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.
-
20.2
Malinda Pushpakumara to Joe Root. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Perera.
-
20.1
Malinda Pushpakumara to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.
-
19.6
Lakshan Sandakan to Jonny Bairstow. Chinaman half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Sandakan.
England's run rate remains high this morning. They have been attacking throughout this tour, and have really taken it to the Sri Lankan bowlers.
-
19.5
Lakshan Sandakan to Jonny Bairstow. Chinaman length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
19.4
Lakshan Sandakan to Joe Root. Chinaman half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Dickwella, fielded by de Silva.
-
19.3
Lakshan Sandakan to Jonny Bairstow. Googly short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Silva.
-
19.2
Lakshan Sandakan to Jonny Bairstow. Chinaman length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, bat-pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
19.1
Lakshan Sandakan to Jonny Bairstow. Chinaman length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Sandakan.
-
18.6
Malinda Pushpakumara to Joe Root. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pushpakumara.
-
18.5
Malinda Pushpakumara to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Mathews.
-
18.4
Malinda Pushpakumara to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, bat-pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
18.3
Malinda Pushpakumara to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
18.2
Malinda Pushpakumara to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
18.1
Malinda Pushpakumara to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
17.6
Lakshan Sandakan to Joe Root. Chinaman half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
17.5
Lakshan Sandakan to Jonny Bairstow. Chinaman back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
17.4
Lakshan Sandakan to Jonny Bairstow. Chinaman length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Sandakan.
-
17.3
Lakshan Sandakan to Jonny Bairstow. Googly half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, Gloved to leg slip for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
17.2
Lakshan Sandakan to Joe Root. Chinaman length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
17.1
FOUR! Lakshan Sandakan to Joe Root. Chinaman half volley, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Root wants a piece of the action. Goes with the spin, and heaves it away over wide mid on. Nicely struck.
-
16.6
SIX! Malinda Pushpakumara to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Out comes the long handle from Bairstow. Flighted up high, front leg out the way, and he hoicks it miles over the mid wicket fence.
-
16.5
Malinda Pushpakumara to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pushpakumara.
-
16.4
Malinda Pushpakumara to Joe Root. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Mathews.
-
16.3
APPEAL! Malinda Pushpakumara to Joe Root. Stock ball half volley, middle stump down the track working, hit pad to for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W. Root a long way down the pitch, so hard for the umpire to give this one. Bowler doesn't fancy it. HawkEye says it is bouncing well over the top.
-
16.2
Malinda Pushpakumara to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Mathews.
-
16.1
Malinda Pushpakumara to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.