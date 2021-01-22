Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

Sri Lanka

7-2 (4.5 ov)
In Play
Badge

England

 

Sri Lanka are 7 for 2

Sri Lanka vs England

Sri Lanka vs England LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play video clips from the second Test in Galle as England, 1-0 up, aim to wrap up the series. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
22nd - 26th Jan 2021
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Galle International Stadium
Umpires
H D P K Dharmasena, R S A Palliyaguruge
TV Umpire
L E Hannibal
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
R R Wimalasiri

sri lanka BATTING CARD

Batsman R
H.D.R.L. Thirimanne Not out 1
M.D.K.J. Perera c Root b Anderson 6
B.O.P. Fernando b Anderson 0
Extras 0
Total 4.5 Overs 7 - 2
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Anderson 2.3 1 2 1
S.M. Curran 2 1 5 0
Full Bowling Card