Cricket Match
Sri Lanka
7-2 (4.5 ov)
England
Sri Lanka vs England
|Sri Lanka 1st
|7-2 (4.5 ov)
|Sri Lanka are 7 for 2
Sri Lanka 1st Innings7-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H.D.R.L. Thirimanne
|Not out
|1
|11
|0
|0
|9.09
|M.D.K.J. Perera
|c Root b Anderson
|6
|14
|1
|0
|42.86
|B.O.P. Fernando
|b Anderson
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|A.D. Mathews
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|0
|Total
|4.5 Overs, 2 wkts
|7
Fall of Wickets
- 7 Perera 4.1ov
- 7 Fernando 4.5ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Anderson
|2.4
|1
|2
|1
|0.75
|S.M. Curran
|2
|1
|5
|0
|2.50
Match Details
- Date
- 22nd - 26th Jan 2021
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Galle International Stadium
- Umpires
- H D P K Dharmasena, R S A Palliyaguruge
- TV Umpire
- L E Hannibal
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- R R Wimalasiri
Live Commentary
-
4.5
OUT! Bowled. James Anderson to Oshada Fernando. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to.
-
4.4
James Anderson to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Bess.
-
4.3
James Anderson to Oshada Fernando. Seaming in length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
4.2
James Anderson to Oshada Fernando. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
4.1
OUT! Caught. James Anderson to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to first slip, by Root.
-
3.6
Sam Curran to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
3.5
FOUR! Sam Curran to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs.
-
3.4
Sam Curran to Kusal Perera. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
3.3
Sam Curran to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
3.2
Sam Curran to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
3.1
Sam Curran to Kusal Perera. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
2.6
James Anderson to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
2.5
James Anderson to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
2.4
James Anderson to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
2.3
James Anderson to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, middle stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
2.2
James Anderson to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Lawrence.
-
2.1
James Anderson to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
1.6
Sam Curran to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
1.5
Sam Curran to Kusal Perera. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
1.4
Sam Curran to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lawrence.
-
1.3
Sam Curran to Kusal Perera. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Lawrence.
-
1.2
APPEAL! Sam Curran to Kusal Perera. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
1.1
Sam Curran to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lawrence.
-
0.6
James Anderson to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.5
James Anderson to Lahiru Thirimanne. Seaming away back of a length, middle stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.4
James Anderson to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.3
James Anderson to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.2
James Anderson to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Lawrence.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. James Anderson to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Lawrence.