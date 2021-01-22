Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 5
Badge

Sri Lanka

7-2 (4.5 ov)

In Play
Badge

England

 

Sri Lanka are 7 for 2

Sri Lanka vs England

SUMMARY
Sri Lanka 1st 7-2 (4.5 ov)
Sri Lanka are 7 for 2

Sri Lanka 1st Innings7-2

sri lanka Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
H.D.R.L. Thirimanne Not out 1 11 0 0 9.09
M.D.K.J. Perera c Root b Anderson 6 14 1 0 42.86
B.O.P. Fernando b Anderson 0 4 0 0 0.00
A.D. Mathews Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 0
Total 4.5 Overs, 2 wkts 7
To Bat: 
L.D. Chandimal,
A.D. Mathews,
D.P.D.N. Dickwella,
R.T.M. Wanigamuni,
M.D.K. Perera,
R.A.S. Lakmal,
L. Embuldeniya
A.M. Fernando

Fall of Wickets

  1. 7 Perera 4.1ov
  2. 7 Fernando 4.5ov
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Anderson 2.4 1 2 1 0.75
S.M. Curran 2 1 5 0 2.50

Match Details

Date
22nd - 26th Jan 2021
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Galle International Stadium
Umpires
H D P K Dharmasena, R S A Palliyaguruge
TV Umpire
L E Hannibal
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
R R Wimalasiri

Live Commentary

Last Updated: January 22, 2021 4:54am

  • 4.5

    OUT! Bowled. James Anderson to Oshada Fernando. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to.

  •  

    4.4

    James Anderson to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Bess.

  •  

    4.3

    James Anderson to Oshada Fernando. Seaming in length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    4.2

    James Anderson to Oshada Fernando. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  • 4.1

    OUT! Caught. James Anderson to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to first slip, by Root.

  •  

    3.6

    Sam Curran to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wood.

  •  

    3.5

    FOUR! Sam Curran to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.4

    Sam Curran to Kusal Perera. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    3.3

    Sam Curran to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    3.2

    Sam Curran to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    3.1

    Sam Curran to Kusal Perera. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    2.6

    James Anderson to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    2.5

    James Anderson to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    2.4

    James Anderson to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    2.3

    James Anderson to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, middle stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    2.2

    James Anderson to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Lawrence.

  •  

    2.1

    James Anderson to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Anderson.

  •  

    1.6

    Sam Curran to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    1.5

    Sam Curran to Kusal Perera. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    1.4

    Sam Curran to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lawrence.

  •  

    1.3

    Sam Curran to Kusal Perera. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Lawrence.

  •  

    1.2

    APPEAL! Sam Curran to Kusal Perera. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    1.1

    Sam Curran to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lawrence.

  •  

    0.6

    James Anderson to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    0.5

    James Anderson to Lahiru Thirimanne. Seaming away back of a length, middle stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    0.4

    James Anderson to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    0.3

    James Anderson to Lahiru Thirimanne. Length ball, off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    0.2

    James Anderson to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Lawrence.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. James Anderson to Lahiru Thirimanne. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Lawrence.

Full Commentary