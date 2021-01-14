Sri Lanka vs England

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 5
In Play
Sri Lanka are 121 for 6
Match Details
- Date
- 14th - 18th Jan 2021
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Galle International Stadium
- Umpires
- H D P K Dharmasena, R S A Palliyaguruge
- TV Umpire
- L E Hannibal
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- R R Wimalasiri
sri lanka BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|H.D.R.L. Thirimanne
|c Bairstow b Broad
|4
|M.D.K.J. Perera
|c Root b Bess
|20
|B.K.G. Mendis
|c Buttler b Broad
|0
|A.D. Mathews
|c Root b Broad
|27
|L.D. Chandimal
|c Curran b Leach
|28
|D.P.D.N. Dickwella
|c Sibley b Bess
|12
|M.D. Shanaka
|Not out
|18
|P.W.H. De Silva
|Not out
|10
|Extras
|1nb, 1lb
|2
|Total
|41.1 Overs
|121 - 6
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Broad
|9
|3
|20
|3
|S.M. Curran
|4
|2
|8
|0
|Wood
|6
|1
|21
|0
|D.M. Bess
|7.4
|1
|28
|2
|Leach
|14
|2
|41
|1