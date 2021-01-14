Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

Sri Lanka

121-6 (41.1 ov)
In Play
Badge

England

 

Sri Lanka are 121 for 6

Sri Lanka vs England

Sri Lanka vs England LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the first Test in Galle. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
14th - 18th Jan 2021
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Galle International Stadium
Umpires
H D P K Dharmasena, R S A Palliyaguruge
TV Umpire
L E Hannibal
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
R R Wimalasiri

sri lanka BATTING CARD

Batsman R
H.D.R.L. Thirimanne c Bairstow b Broad 4
M.D.K.J. Perera c Root b Bess 20
B.K.G. Mendis c Buttler b Broad 0
A.D. Mathews c Root b Broad 27
L.D. Chandimal c Curran b Leach 28
D.P.D.N. Dickwella c Sibley b Bess 12
M.D. Shanaka Not out 18
P.W.H. De Silva Not out 10
Extras 1nb, 1lb 2
Total 41.1 Overs 121 - 6
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Broad 9 3 20 3
S.M. Curran 4 2 8 0
Wood 6 1 21 0
D.M. Bess 7.4 1 28 2
Leach 14 2 41 1
Full Bowling Card