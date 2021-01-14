Cricket Match
Sri Lanka
121-6 (41.1 ov)
England
Sri Lanka vs England
|Sri Lanka 1st
|121-6 (41.1 ov)
|Sri Lanka are 121 for 6
Sri Lanka 1st Innings121-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H.D.R.L. Thirimanne
|c Bairstow b Broad
|4
|22
|0
|0
|18.18
|M.D.K.J. Perera
|c Root b Bess
|20
|28
|2
|0
|71.43
|B.K.G. Mendis
|c Buttler b Broad
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|A.D. Mathews
|c Root b Broad
|27
|54
|1
|1
|50.00
|L.D. Chandimal (c)
|c Curran b Leach
|28
|71
|1
|0
|39.44
|D.P.D.N. Dickwella
|c Sibley b Bess
|12
|21
|1
|0
|57.14
|M.D. Shanaka
|Not out
|18
|41
|2
|0
|43.90
|P.W.H. De Silva
|Not out
|10
|9
|1
|0
|111.11
|Extras
|1nb, 1lb
|2
|Total
|41.1 Overs, 6 wkts
|121
Fall of Wickets
- 16 Thirimanne 6.3ov
- 16 Mendis 6.5ov
- 25 Perera 10.2ov
- 81 Mathews 28.6ov
- 81 Chandimal 29.2ov
- 105 Dickwella 38.1ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Broad
|9
|3
|20
|3
|2.22
|S.M. Curran
|4
|2
|8
|0
|2.00
|Wood
|6
|1
|21
|0
|3.50
|D.M. Bess
|7.5
|1
|30
|2
|3.83
|Leach
|14
|2
|41
|1
|2.93
Match Details
- Date
- 14th - 18th Jan 2021
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Galle International Stadium
- Umpires
- H D P K Dharmasena, R S A Palliyaguruge
- TV Umpire
- L E Hannibal
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- R R Wimalasiri
Live Commentary
-
41.2
Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Lawrence.
-
41.1
Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
40.6
Dom Bess to Wanindu Hasaranga. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Lawrence.
-
40.5
Dom Bess to Wanindu Hasaranga. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Curran.
-
40.4
Dom Bess to Wanindu Hasaranga. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
40.3
FOUR! Dom Bess to Wanindu Hasaranga. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
40.2
Dom Bess to Dasun Shanaka. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.
-
40.1
Dom Bess to Wanindu Hasaranga. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Curran, fielded by Bairstow.
-
39.6
Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, run save by Lawrence, fielded by Leach.
-
39.5
Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Crawley.
-
39.4
Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka. Stock length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Bess.
-
39.3
Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Crawley.
-
39.2
Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka. Stock length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
39.1
Jack Leach to Wanindu Hasaranga. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
38.6
Dom Bess to Dasun Shanaka. Off break length ball, middle stump no foot movement glancing, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Leach.
-
38.5
Dom Bess to Wanindu Hasaranga. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.
-
38.4
Dom Bess to Dasun Shanaka. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to mid on for 1 run, mis-fielded by Crawley, fielded by Curran.
-
38.3
Dom Bess to Wanindu Hasaranga. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.
-
38.2
Dom Bess to Wanindu Hasaranga. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
38.1
OUT! Caught. Dom Bess to Niroshan Dickwella. Off break short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to backward point, by Sibley. Gotcha! 6th wicket down for Sri Lanka! Dickwella makes room and looks to cut this one away but mistimes it. The ball goes straight into the hands of Sibley who takes a regulation catch. Dickwella departs for 12.
-
37.6
Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sibley.
-
37.5
Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Leach.
-
37.4
Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bess.
-
37.3
Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
37.2
Jack Leach to Niroshan Dickwella. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump down the track working, to long on for 1 run.
-
37.1
Jack Leach to Niroshan Dickwella. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Curran.
-
36.6
Mark Wood to Dasun Shanaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
36.5
Mark Wood to Dasun Shanaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
36.4
Mark Wood to Dasun Shanaka. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
36.3
Mark Wood to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
36.2
Mark Wood to Dasun Shanaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Bess.
-
36.1
Mark Wood to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 3 runs, fielded by Curran. 100 comes up for Sri Lanka.
-
35.6
Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Crawley.
-
35.5
FOUR! Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
35.4
Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Crawley.
-
35.3
Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
35.2
Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Lawrence.
-
35.1
Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bairstow, fielded by Leach.
-
34.6
Mark Wood to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, inside edge to point for no runs, fielded by Lawrence.
-
34.5
Mark Wood to Niroshan Dickwella. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
34.4
Mark Wood to Niroshan Dickwella. Short, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
34.3
Mark Wood to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Leach.
-
34.2
Mark Wood to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sibley.
-
34.1
Mark Wood to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
33.6
Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Leach.
-
33.5
Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Leach.
-
33.4
Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
33.3
Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
33.2
FOUR! Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka. Stock length ball, middle stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Battered down the ground! Shanaka steps out and smashes hard to the long-on ropes for a boundary.
-
33.1
Jack Leach to Dasun Shanaka. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lawrence.
-
32.6
FOUR! Mark Wood to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
32.5
Mark Wood to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third slip for no runs, fielded by Crawley.
-
32.4
Mark Wood to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs.
-
32.3
Mark Wood to Dasun Shanaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lawrence.
-
32.2
Mark Wood to Dasun Shanaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Crawley.
-
32.1
Mark Wood to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Broad.