Cricket Match
Sri Lanka
124-4 (17.2 ov)
England
Sri Lanka vs England
|Sri Lanka 1st
|124-4 (17.2 ov)
|Sri Lanka are 124 for 4 with 2.4 overs left
Sri Lanka 1st Innings124-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|P. Nissanka
|c sub b Rashid
|67
|45
|2
|5
|148.89
|B.K.G. Mendis
|c Livingstone b Woakes
|18
|14
|1
|1
|128.57
|D.M. de Silva
|c Stokes b Curran
|9
|11
|0
|0
|81.82
|K.I.C. Asalanka
|c Malan b Stokes
|8
|9
|0
|0
|88.89
|P.B.B. Rajapaksa
|Not out
|17
|19
|2
|0
|89.47
|M.D. Shanaka (c)
|Not out
|2
|6
|0
|0
|33.33
|Extras
|1w, 2lb
|3
|Total
|17.2 Overs, 4 wkts
|124
Fall of Wickets
- 39 Mendis 3.6ov
- 72 de Silva 8.2ov
- 84 Asalanka 10.4ov
- 118 Nissanka 15.3ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Stokes
|3
|0
|24
|1
|8.00
|Woakes
|3
|0
|24
|1
|8.00
|Wood
|1
|0
|17
|0
|17.00
|S.M. Curran
|2.5
|0
|19
|1
|6.71
|Rashid
|4
|0
|16
|1
|4.00
|L.S. Livingstone
|2
|0
|16
|0
|8.00
|Ali
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5.00
Match Details
- Date
- 5th Nov 2022
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sydney Cricket Ground
- Umpires
- P R Reiffel, P Wilson
- TV Umpire
- N N Menon
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- C B Gaffaney
Live Commentary
-
17.2
Mark Wood to Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
17.1
Mark Wood to Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
16.6
Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka. Yorker, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
16.5
Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka. Yorker, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
16.4
Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka. Off cutter length ball, off stump backing away driving, outside edge for no runs, run save by Buttler.
-
16.3
Sam Curran to Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
16.2
Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
16.1
Sam Curran to Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to point for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
15.6
Adil Rashid to Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Flipper length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.
-
15.5
Adil Rashid to Dasun Shanaka. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
15.4
Adil Rashid to Dasun Shanaka. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, hit body to short leg for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
15.3
OUT! Caught (Sub). Adil Rashid to Pathum Nissanka. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on.
-
15.2
Adil Rashid to Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
15.1
Adil Rashid to Pathum Nissanka. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
14.6
FOUR! Chris Woakes to Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.
-
14.5
Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.
-
14.4
FOUR! Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
14.3
Chris Woakes to Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
14.2
Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, run save by Stokes.
-
14.1
Chris Woakes to Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side down the track driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Hales.
-
13.6
Adil Rashid to Pathum Nissanka. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Livingstone.
-
13.5
Adil Rashid to Pathum Nissanka. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
13.4
Adil Rashid to Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Slider length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
13.3
Adil Rashid to Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
13.2
Adil Rashid to Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Slider length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
13.1
Adil Rashid to Pathum Nissanka. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.
-
12.6
Ben Stokes to Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body to short leg for no runs.
-
12.5
FOUR! Ben Stokes to Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.
-
12.4
Ben Stokes to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hales.
-
12.3
Ben Stokes to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, mis-timed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
12.2
SIX! Ben Stokes to Pathum Nissanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.
-
12.1
Ben Stokes to Pathum Nissanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, run save by Ali.
-
11.6
Liam Livingstone to Pathum Nissanka. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
11.5
Liam Livingstone to Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
11.4
Liam Livingstone to Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
11.3
Liam Livingstone to Pathum Nissanka. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
11.2
Liam Livingstone to Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Off break half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
11.1
Liam Livingstone to Pathum Nissanka. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
10.6
Ben Stokes to Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Short, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit body to silly point for no runs.
-
10.5
Ben Stokes to Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
10.4
OUT! Caught. Ben Stokes to Charith Asalanka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled to backward point, caught by Malan. Stokes has this knack for picking up wickets.
-
10.3
Ben Stokes to Pathum Nissanka. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
10.2
Ben Stokes to Charith Asalanka. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.
-
10.1
Ben Stokes to Charith Asalanka. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Brook.
-
9.6
Moeen Ali to Pathum Nissanka. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
9.5
Moeen Ali to Charith Asalanka. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
9.4
Moeen Ali to Pathum Nissanka. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.
-
9.3
Moeen Ali to Charith Asalanka. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
9.2
Moeen Ali to Pathum Nissanka. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
9.1
Moeen Ali to Charith Asalanka. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hales.
-
8.6
Sam Curran to Charith Asalanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
8.5
Sam Curran to Charith Asalanka. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
8.4
Sam Curran to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.
-
8.3
Sam Curran to Charith Asalanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
8.2
OUT! Caught. Sam Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Stokes. Safely held by Stokes near the ropes.
-
8.1
Sam Curran to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
7.6
Adil Rashid to Dhananjaya de Silva. Googly half volley, outside off stump backing away Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler. Dhananjaya is disappointed in missing out on that delivery.
-
7.5
Adil Rashid to Dhananjaya de Silva. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Curran.
-
7.4
Adil Rashid to Pathum Nissanka. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
7.3
Adil Rashid to Dhananjaya de Silva. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Hales.
-
7.2
Adil Rashid to Dhananjaya de Silva. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Hales.
-
7.1
Adil Rashid to Dhananjaya de Silva. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.