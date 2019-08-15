Sri Lanka vs New Zealand

The first Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle hangs in the balance as the hosts closed day two on 227-7, trailing by 22 runs on first innings.

New Zealand had resumed the second morning on 203-5 and with Ross Taylor unbeaten on 86, but when he fell to his first ball of the day, the Black Caps were bundled out for 249 soon after.

Kusal Mendis (53) and Angelo Mathews (50) had Sri Lanka going along nicely in reply, both bringing up fifties before Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel (5-76) tore through the middle order - five wickets falling for 18 runs.

Badly struggling at 161-7, Niroshan Dickwella (39no) and Suranga Lakmal (28no) wrested back control with an unbeaten 66-run partnership to keep the Test evenly poised.

Akila Dananjaya had done the damage on day one for Sri Lanka, the spinner taking all five New Zealand wickets to fall, but it was seamer Lakmal (4-29) who quickly cleaned up the tail on the second morning.

With the seventh ball of the day, and his first, Lakmal claimed the key wicket of Taylor, edging behind when attempting his favourite cut shot.

Lakmal added Mitchell Santner (13) lbw and, after Tim Southee (14) was run out, he removed Trent Boult (18) and Patel off consecutive deliveries to wrap up the innings.

Sri Lanka openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne patiently saw off Boult and Southee with the new ball, but the introduction of spin and slow-left-armer Patel in the 11th over brought immediate reward, with Thirimanne out stumped for 10.

Patel added the captain Karunaratne lbw for 39, but Mendis and Mathews then shared a 77-run partnership for the third wicket to see the home side in control.

On the stroke of tea, Mendis became Patel's third victim, falling a ball after bringing up his 10th half-century, and his dismissal triggered a mini-collapse when the final session started.

Kusal Perera (1) first tamely lopped one up to point off Boult, Dhananjaya de Silva (5) served up a return catch to Patel, who then claimed his five-for as Mathews nicked off to slip shortly after reaching his half-century.

Offspinner William Somerville (1-75) then claimed his first of the day as Akila Dhananjaya too nicked one to Taylor, but Dickwella and Lakmal led the recovery and Sri Lanka neared parity by the close of play.

The two-test series, with the second match set for Colombo, is the first for both teams in the newly launched World Test Championship.