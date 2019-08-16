Cricket Match

Day 3 of 5
Badge

Sri Lanka

267
Close
Badge

New Zealand

249 & 195-7  (83.2 ov)

New Zealand lead Sri Lanka by 177 runs with 3 wickets remaining

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand

BJ Watling frustrates Sri Lanka after Lasith Embuldeniya's four-wicket haul

Lasith Embuldeniya bagged 4-74 to put the skids under Black Caps

BJ Watling on his way to an unbeaten half-century against Sri Lanka

BJ Watling struck a battling 63no to drag New Zealand to 195-7 on day three of the first Test against Sri Lanka.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

The tourists, having conceded an 18-run first-innings lead, were reeling at 25-3 before Tom Latham made 45 and Watling produced a fighting fifty to stretch New Zealand's lead to 177 runs with three wickets in hand at stumps.

William Somerville was five not out at the other end when bad light stopped play at the Galle International Stadium.

Earlier, Sri Lanka added 40 runs to their overnight score of 227-7 before losing their last three wickets in the morning session.

New Zealand, who made 249 in the first innings, were undone by the Sri Lankan spinners in their second spell as well.

Sri Lanka spinner Lasith Embuldeniya celebrates the wicket of Tim Southee

Off-spinner Dhanjaya de Silva drew first blood when Jeet Raval (four) was caught in the cover after trying to check his drive shot.

Kane Williamson had fallen for a third ball duck in the first innings and he looked uncharacteristically ill at ease in the second as well.

The right-hander made four before charging out against Embuldeniya and Kusal Perera, positioned at mid-on, took a superb catch leaping backward to send back the New Zealand skipper.

In his next over, Embuldeniya dismissed Ross Taylor (three) to further peg back the tourists.

Latham staged a brief recovery job with Henry Nicholls who contributed 26 before both departed. Watling then took it upon himself to stretch their lead.

The wicketkeeper-batsman hit five boundaries in his patient knock while Tim Southee chipped in with 23.

Match Details

Date
14th - 18th Aug 2019
Toss
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Galle International Stadium
Umpires
M A Gough, R K Illingworth
TV Umpire
B N J Oxenford
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
L E Hannibal

new zealand BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.A. Raval c Karunaratne b de Silva 4
T.W.M. Latham c Thirimanne b Perera 45
K.S. Williamson c Perera b Embuldeniya 4
L.R.P.L. Taylor c de Silva b Embuldeniya 3
H.M. Nicholls c Mendis b de Silva 26
B.J. Watling Not out 63
M.J. Santner c Lakmal b Embuldeniya 12
T.G. Southee s Dickwella b Embuldeniya 23
W.E.R. Somerville Not out 5
Extras 2nb, 4b, 4lb 10
Total 76.0 Overs 195 - 7
Full Batting Card

sri lanka BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
R.A.S. Lakmal 8 1 25 0
M.K.P.A.D. Perera 24 3 56 1
D.M. de Silva 10 3 16 2
L. Embuldeniya 29 3 71 4
C.B.R.L.S. Kumara 5 0 19 0
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK