Sri Lanka vs New Zealand

Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne shared a 133-run stand to put Sri Lanka on track for victory in the first Test against New Zealand.

The openers built the ideal platform after Sri Lanka bowled the visitors out for 285, leaving them a target of 268 to win.

Karunaratne hit only two boundaries in his patient 71no, while Thirimanne stroked four in his 57no before bad light stopped play with the hosts needing 135 more runs to win and go 1-0 up in the two-Test series.

The home captain needed luck to reach the 50-mark, which he did when BJ Watling, who had an outstanding match with the bat, could not hold on to a catch after Karunaratne had edged spinner William Somerville.

New Zealand had earlier resumed on 195-7 and Watling went on to post the highest Test score by a Black Caps wicketkeeper in Sri Lanka before falling for 77.

Trent Boult chipped in with 26 useful runs while Somerville remained not out on 40 after facing 118 balls.

Sri Lanka spinners Lasith Embuldeniya (4-99) and Dhananjaya de Silva (3-25) shared seven wickets between them.