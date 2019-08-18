Cricket Match

Day 5 of 5
Badge

Sri Lanka

267 & 268-4
Result
Badge

New Zealand

249 & 285

Sri Lanka win by 6 wickets

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand

Dimuth Karunaratne century gives Sri Lanka win over New Zealand in first Test

Dimuth Karunaratne's century steered Sri Lanka to victory over New Zealand in the first Test

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne made his first century in 23 innings to help his side to a six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first Test.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Karunaratne scored 122 from 243 balls and put on an opening partnership of 161 with Lahiru Thirimanne (64) to give the hosts the ideal platform in their pursuit of 268 to win, well beyond the previous record chase in Galle of 99.

Thirimanne was the first man out after being trapped lbw by Will Somerville and Kusal Mendis made just 10 before being caught at midwicket, but by the time Karunaratne was caught behind off the bowling of Tim Southee, his side needed just 50 to win.

Veteran Angelo Mathews made 28 not out from 73 balls and Kusal Perera struck five boundaries in a quickfire 23 as the home side tried to wrap up the win before lunch, something they achieved with the aid of two extensions from the umpires.

The second Test takes place from August 22 in Colombo.

Match Details

Date
14th - 18th Aug 2019
Toss
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Galle International Stadium
Umpires
M A Gough, R K Illingworth
TV Umpire
B N J Oxenford
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
L E Hannibal

sri lanka BATTING CARD

Batsman R
F.D.M. Karunaratne c Watling b Southee 122
H.D.R.L. Thirimanne lbw Somerville 64
B.K.G. Mendis c Raval b Patel 10
A.D. Mathews Not out 28
M.D.K.J. Perera c Santner b Boult 23
D.M. de Silva Not out 14
Extras 6b, 1lb 7
Total 86.1 Overs 268 - 4
Full Batting Card

new zealand BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Boult 9.1 1 34 1
Southee 12 2 33 1
W.E.R. Somerville 31 6 73 1
A.Y. Patel 18 0 74 1
M.J. Santner 13 2 38 0
Williamson 3 0 9 0
Full Bowling Card

