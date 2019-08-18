Sri Lanka vs New Zealand

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne made his first century in 23 innings to help his side to a six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first Test.

Karunaratne scored 122 from 243 balls and put on an opening partnership of 161 with Lahiru Thirimanne (64) to give the hosts the ideal platform in their pursuit of 268 to win, well beyond the previous record chase in Galle of 99.

Thirimanne was the first man out after being trapped lbw by Will Somerville and Kusal Mendis made just 10 before being caught at midwicket, but by the time Karunaratne was caught behind off the bowling of Tim Southee, his side needed just 50 to win.

Veteran Angelo Mathews made 28 not out from 73 balls and Kusal Perera struck five boundaries in a quickfire 23 as the home side tried to wrap up the win before lunch, something they achieved with the aid of two extensions from the umpires.

The second Test takes place from August 22 in Colombo.