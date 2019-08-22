Sri Lanka vs New Zealand

Sri Lanka reached 85-2 on a rain-affected opening day of the second Test against New Zealand in Colombo.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Only 36.3 overs were possible after the weather wiped out the morning's play, but Dimuth Karunaratne still found time to shine with an unbeaten 49 off 100 balls.

The hosts made a nervous start with fellow opener Lahiru Thirimanne departing for two, but they settled under Karunaratne's experienced strokeplay.

Kusal Mendis departed off the bowling of Colin de Grandhomme for 32, leaving Angelo Mathews still to get off the mark when play was eventually abridged for the day due to bad light.