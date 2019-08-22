Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 5
Badge

Sri Lanka

85-2 (36.3 ov)
Close
Badge

New Zealand

 

Sri Lanka are 85 for 2

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand

Dimuth Karunaratne steadies Sri Lanka on rain-hit day one against New Zealand

Dimuth Karunaratne scored a century as Sri Lanka won the opening Test in Galle

Sri Lanka reached 85-2 on a rain-affected opening day of the second Test against New Zealand in Colombo.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Only 36.3 overs were possible after the weather wiped out the morning's play, but Dimuth Karunaratne still found time to shine with an unbeaten 49 off 100 balls.

The hosts made a nervous start with fellow opener Lahiru Thirimanne departing for two, but they settled under Karunaratne's experienced strokeplay.

Kusal Mendis departed off the bowling of Colin de Grandhomme for 32, leaving Angelo Mathews still to get off the mark when play was eventually abridged for the day due to bad light.

Match Details

Date
22nd - 26th Aug 2019
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
P Sara Oval
Umpires
B N J Oxenford, M A Gough
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
R R Wimalasiri

sri lanka BATTING CARD

Batsman R
F.D.M. Karunaratne Not out 49
H.D.R.L. Thirimanne c Williamson b Somerville 2
B.K.G. Mendis c Watling b de Grandhomme 32
A.D. Mathews Not out 0
Extras 1b, 1lb 2
Total 36.3 Overs 85 - 2
Full Batting Card

new zealand BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Boult 7 2 20 0
Southee 12 4 22 0
C. de Grandhomme 8.3 2 14 1
W.E.R. Somerville 6 3 20 1
A.Y. Patel 3 1 7 0
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK