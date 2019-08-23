Cricket Match

Day 2 of 5
Badge

Sri Lanka

144-6 (66.0 ov)
Close
Badge

New Zealand

 

Sri Lanka are 144 for 6

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand

New Zealand take control in second Test against Sri Lanka in rain-curtailed day

Trent Boult became the third New Zealand bowler to take at least 250 Test wickets

Trent Boult and Tim Southee each struck twice to put New Zealand on top against Sri Lanka in the second Test in Colombo on a rain-affected second day.

The hosts, who won the first Test in Galle by six wickets, had opted to bat first and resumed on 85-2 following a weather affected first day.

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne, who had shared a 50-run second-wicket partnership with Kusal Mendis (32) on Thursday, continued to play patiently, reaching his half-century off 103 balls, with six boundaries.

However, Boult was the first of the Black Caps' frontline seamers to strike twice in an over as a short ball saw Angelo Matthews edge behind - handing the 30-year-old his 250th Test wicket - before he trapped Kusal Perera lbw for a four-ball duck.

Southee then entered the fray, seeing both Karunratne (65) and Niroshen Dickwella (0) caught behind in the space of four balls as Sri Lanka closed on 144-6 from 66 overs with rain forcing play to be abandoned early for a second consecutive day.

Match Details

Date
22nd - 26th Aug 2019
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
P Sara Oval
Umpires
B N J Oxenford, M A Gough
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
R R Wimalasiri

sri lanka BATTING CARD

Batsman R
F.D.M. Karunaratne c Watling b Southee 65
H.D.R.L. Thirimanne c Williamson b Somerville 2
B.K.G. Mendis c Watling b de Grandhomme 32
A.D. Mathews c Watling b Boult 2
M.D.K.J. Perera lbw Boult 0
D.M. de Silva Not out 32
D.P.D.N. Dickwella c Watling b Southee 0
M.D.K. Perera Not out 5
Extras 3nb, 1b, 2lb 6
Total 66.0 Overs 144 - 6
new zealand BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Boult 14 5 33 2
Southee 20 5 40 2
C. de Grandhomme 17 3 35 1
W.E.R. Somerville 6 3 20 1
A.Y. Patel 9 3 13 0
