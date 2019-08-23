Sri Lanka vs New Zealand

Trent Boult and Tim Southee each struck twice to put New Zealand on top against Sri Lanka in the second Test in Colombo on a rain-affected second day.

The hosts, who won the first Test in Galle by six wickets, had opted to bat first and resumed on 85-2 following a weather affected first day.

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne, who had shared a 50-run second-wicket partnership with Kusal Mendis (32) on Thursday, continued to play patiently, reaching his half-century off 103 balls, with six boundaries.

However, Boult was the first of the Black Caps' frontline seamers to strike twice in an over as a short ball saw Angelo Matthews edge behind - handing the 30-year-old his 250th Test wicket - before he trapped Kusal Perera lbw for a four-ball duck.

Southee then entered the fray, seeing both Karunratne (65) and Niroshen Dickwella (0) caught behind in the space of four balls as Sri Lanka closed on 144-6 from 66 overs with rain forcing play to be abandoned early for a second consecutive day.