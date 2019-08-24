Sri Lanka vs New Zealand

Tom Latham's unbeaten century put New Zealand in the driving seat against Sri Lanka on a third consecutive rain-affected day in Colombo.

SCORECARD

The Black Caps opener reached his 10th Test hundred off 169 balls as he helped the visitors battle to 196-4 in reply to the hosts' 244.

Dimuth Karunaratne's side resumed on 144-6 and Dhananjaya de Silva, who had been 32 not out overnight, was the first man to make three figures earlier in the day but lost team-mates Dilruwan Perera (13), Suranga Lakmal (10) and Lasith Embuldeniya (0) cheaply.

A battling innings was ended when De Silva was bowled by Trent Boult for 109 as Sri Lanka struggled to 244 all out before lunch.

Seven balls after the interval, Perera took Jeet Raval's edge - De Silva taking a fine catch in the slips - as the Black Caps opener fell for a nine-ball duck.

Captain Kane Williamson made a brisk start to his innings, hitting 20 off 28 balls, but guided Lahiru Kumara into second slip's hands as the away side slipped to 34-2.

Latham and Ross Taylor (23) shared 50-run third-wicket partnership before the latter was caught well by the sole slip after coming down the pitch to Embuldeniya and an unexpected shower brought the players running off the pitch.

Once play resumed, Perera accounted for Henry Nicholls (15) but Latham (111 not out) and BJ Watling (25 not out) shared an unbroken 70-run fifth-wicket stand to put their side in control with two days left in the match as New Zealand battle to level the series.