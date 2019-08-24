Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 3 of 5
Badge

Sri Lanka

244 (90.2 ov)
Close
Badge

New Zealand

196-4

New Zealand trail Sri Lanka by 48 runs with 6 wickets remaining

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand

New Zealand on top against Sri Lanka after Tom Latham hits unbeaten century

Tom Latham has a Test high score of 264

Tom Latham's unbeaten century put New Zealand in the driving seat against Sri Lanka on a third consecutive rain-affected day in Colombo.

SCORECARD

The Black Caps opener reached his 10th Test hundred off 169 balls as he helped the visitors battle to 196-4 in reply to the hosts' 244.

Dimuth Karunaratne's side resumed on 144-6 and Dhananjaya de Silva, who had been 32 not out overnight, was the first man to make three figures earlier in the day but lost team-mates Dilruwan Perera (13), Suranga Lakmal (10) and Lasith Embuldeniya (0) cheaply.

A battling innings was ended when De Silva was bowled by Trent Boult for 109 as Sri Lanka struggled to 244 all out before lunch.

Dhananjaya de Silva scored his first Test century since January 2018

Seven balls after the interval, Perera took Jeet Raval's edge - De Silva taking a fine catch in the slips - as the Black Caps opener fell for a nine-ball duck.

Captain Kane Williamson made a brisk start to his innings, hitting 20 off 28 balls, but guided Lahiru Kumara into second slip's hands as the away side slipped to 34-2.

Latham and Ross Taylor (23) shared 50-run third-wicket partnership before the latter was caught well by the sole slip after coming down the pitch to Embuldeniya and an unexpected shower brought the players running off the pitch.

Once play resumed, Perera accounted for Henry Nicholls (15) but Latham (111 not out) and BJ Watling (25 not out) shared an unbroken 70-run fifth-wicket stand to put their side in control with two days left in the match as New Zealand battle to level the series.

Match Details

Date
22nd - 26th Aug 2019
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
P Sara Oval
Umpires
B N J Oxenford, M A Gough
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
R R Wimalasiri

new zealand BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.A. Raval c de Silva b Perera 0
T.W.M. Latham Not out 111
K.S. Williamson c Mendis b Kumara 20
L.R.P.L. Taylor c de Silva b Embuldeniya 23
H.M. Nicholls c de Silva b Perera 15
B.J. Watling Not out 25
Extras 1w, 1lb 2
Total 62.0 Overs 196 - 4
Full Batting Card

sri lanka BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Perera 25 3 76 2
D.M. de Silva 4 1 8 0
R.A.S. Lakmal 4 1 9 0
C.B.R.L.S. Kumara 11 0 44 1
L. Embuldeniya 18 1 58 1
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK