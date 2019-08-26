Sri Lanka vs New Zealand

New Zealand skittled Sri Lanka for just 122 to take a series-levelling victory by an innings and 65 runs on the final day of a rain-hit second and final Test in Colombo.

New Zealand had batted on for five overs in the morning, allowing BJ Watling (105no) to complete a century before declaring their first innings on 431-6.

That gave the tourists, who lost the opening Test in Galle, a lead of 187 with 91 overs of play left - and their bowlers reduced Sri Lanka to 32-5 before lunch.

The hosts did not have captain Dimuth Karunaratne available to open after he suffered a torn quadricep while fielding on Saturday.

Karunaratne was unable to bat higher than number seven, though when he did take to the field, he and Niroshan Dickwella batted resolutely for a 51-run, sixth-wicket partnership that gave Sri Lanka hope of a draw.

Karunaratne (21) eventually fell lbw to seamer Tim Southee, however, while wicketkeeper Dickwella, who had suffered a finger injury, delayed the inevitable a little longer with 51 before he fell to Ajaz Patel.

Rain had allowed just 66 overs on the first two days of the match and 48 overs on the fourth.