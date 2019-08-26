Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 5 of 5
Badge

Sri Lanka

244 & 122
Result
Badge

New Zealand

431-6

New Zealand win by an innings and 65 runs

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand

New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka in second Test to draw series

Tim Southee took two wickets as New Zealand thrashed Sri Lanka by an innings

New Zealand skittled Sri Lanka for just 122 to take a series-levelling victory by an innings and 65 runs on the final day of a rain-hit second and final Test in Colombo.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

New Zealand had batted on for five overs in the morning, allowing BJ Watling (105no) to complete a century before declaring their first innings on 431-6.

That gave the tourists, who lost the opening Test in Galle, a lead of 187 with 91 overs of play left - and their bowlers reduced Sri Lanka to 32-5 before lunch.

The hosts did not have captain Dimuth Karunaratne available to open after he suffered a torn quadricep while fielding on Saturday.

Karunaratne was unable to bat higher than number seven, though when he did take to the field, he and Niroshan Dickwella batted resolutely for a 51-run, sixth-wicket partnership that gave Sri Lanka hope of a draw.

Karunaratne (21) eventually fell lbw to seamer Tim Southee, however, while wicketkeeper Dickwella, who had suffered a finger injury, delayed the inevitable a little longer with 51 before he fell to Ajaz Patel.

Rain had allowed just 66 overs on the first two days of the match and 48 overs on the fourth.

Match Details

Date
22nd - 26th Aug 2019
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
P Sara Oval
Umpires
B N J Oxenford, M A Gough
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
R R Wimalasiri

sri lanka BATTING CARD

Batsman R
H.D.R.L. Thirimanne run out (Patel) 0
M.D.K.J. Perera c Watling b Boult 0
B.K.G. Mendis b Somerville 20
A.D. Mathews c Taylor b de Grandhomme 7
D.M. de Silva c Southee b Patel 1
D.P.D.N. Dickwella c Latham b Patel 51
F.D.M. Karunaratne lbw Southee 21
M.D.K. Perera c Taylor b Southee 0
R.A.S. Lakmal c Latham b Somerville 14
L. Embuldeniya c Williamson b Boult 5
C.B.R.L.S. Kumara Not out 0
Extras 1w, 2lb 3
Total All Out, 70.2 Overs 122
Full Batting Card

new zealand BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Boult 14.2 8 17 2
Southee 12 6 15 2
A.Y. Patel 19 3 31 2
C. de Grandhomme 4 1 8 1
W.E.R. Somerville 21 6 49 2
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK