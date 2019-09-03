Sri Lanka vs New Zealand

New Zealand edged out Sri Lanka by four wickets in a tense finish to the second T20 international in Palakelle, clinching a series victory with one to play.

Colin de Grandhomme (59 off 46) and Tom Bruce (53 off 46) scored half-centuries for the Black Caps, sharing in a 109-run stand for the fourth wicket, as the tourists chased down 162.

But, De Grandhomme fell in Isuru Udana's penultimate over while, with seven needed off the last, Bruce was run out as two wickets fell in two balls.

Daryl Mitchell holed out to long-on to his first ball to suddenly have New Zealand nervous, but Mitchell Santner came in and dispatched his first for six.

Shehan Jayasuriya actually caught Santner's strike but then hit the boundary rope after colliding with teammate Kusal Mendis. Both fielders had to leave the field before Santner hit the fourth ball of Wanindu Hasaranga's over for a boundary to complete the win.

Earlier, Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga elected to bat first after winning the toss and his team scored a competitive 161-9 in 20 overs.

Niroshan Dickwella (39 off 30) and Avishka Fernando (37 off 25) shared a 68-run partnership for the third wicket after Sri Lanka had lost their openers for 40 runs inside the opening seven overs.

But New Zealand's Seth Rance took 3-33 runs, while fellow seamers Tim Southee (2-18) and Scott Kuggelejin (2-38) claimed two apiece to drag the home side back.

Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya had his team on top early in the visitors' chase by dismissing opener Colin Munro (13) with the score on 19 in the second over, and then trapping Kuggelejin (8) and Tim Seifert (15) lbw in the fourth, leaving Kiwis struggling at 38-3.

But Bruce joined De Grandhomme at the crease and the pair stayed together for 88 deliveries, setting the platform for a series victory.

New Zealand won the first match by six wickets, with the last match due to be played in the same venue on Friday.