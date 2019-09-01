Sri Lanka vs New Zealand

Ross Taylor and Colin de Grandhomme's quick-fire stand of 79 helped New Zealand to a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the opening T20I in Kandy.

Taylor (48 off 29) and De Grandomme (44 off 28) smashed Sri Lanka's bowlers during a fourth-wicket partnership that lasted just 38 balls but featured eight boundaries.

Daryl Mitchell (25no off 19) and Mitchell Santner (14no off 8) then powered the Black Caps to their target of 175 with three balls to spare after their side had initially been reduced to 39-3.

Lasith Malinga (2-23) - whose two scalps took him to a record 99 in T20I cricket, above Shahid Afridi - and Wanindu Hasaranga (2-21) impressed for Sri Lanka but the rest of the attack went for 10 runs or above an over as the Kiwis moved 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Kusal Mendis (79 off 53) had underpinned Sri Lanka's 174-4, while there were also contributions from Niroshan Dickwella (33) and Dashun Shanaka (17no off 12) as well as Isuru Udana (15no off 3), the latter smiting Seth Rance for successive sixes in the final over.

Santner (1-22) and Tim Southee (2-20) bowled economical spells for New Zealand, Southee having Kusal caught excellently at deep midwicket by Martin Guptill.

New Zealand will now be looking to wrap up the series at the same ground on Tuesday.