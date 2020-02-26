Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Sri Lanka

345-8
Result
Badge

W Indies

184

Sri Lanka win by 161 runs

Sri Lanka vs W Indies

Sri Lanka hammer West Indies to clinch ODI series win

Avishka Fernando (127) and Kusal Mendis (119) hit hundreds as they share 239-run partnership for third wicket

Avishka Fernando celebrates scoring his second ODI century against West Indies in Hambantota

Sri Lanka wrapped up a series win over the West Indies with a game to spare, convincingly winning the second ODI of three in Hambantota by 161 runs.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Avishka Fernando (127) and Kusal Mendis (119) both hit hundreds, sharing in a 239-run partnership for the third wicket, as Sri Lanka posted a massive score of 345-8 after being put into bat first.

The West Indies reply never got going, with the visitors ultimately stumbling their way to 184 all out in 39.1 overs, with spinners Wanindu Hasaranga (3-30) and Lakshan Sandakan (3-57) sharing the bulk of the wickets.

Match Details

Date
26th Feb 2020
Toss
West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Mahinda Rajapaksha International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
L E Hannibal, M Erasmus
TV Umpire
P Wilson
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
R R Wimalasiri

w indies BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S.D. Hope c Karunaratne b Mathews 51
S.W. Ambris run out (Mathews) 17
D.M. Bravo c de Silva b De Silva 16
R.L. Chase b Sandakan 20
N. Pooran c Mathews b Sandakan 31
K.A. Pollard b De Silva 0
J.O. Holder b De Silva 3
K.M.A. Paul b Fernando 21
F.A. Allen c Perera b Sandakan 17
A.S. Joseph b Fernando 0
Extras 1nb, 6w, 1lb 8
Total All Out, 39.1 Overs 184
Full Batting Card

sri lanka BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
A.N.P.R. Fernando 6 0 37 2
Perera 5 0 18 0
I.U. Tillakaratna 4 0 21 0
Mathews 5 0 20 1
P.W.H. De Silva 10 0 30 3
P.A.D.L.R. Sandakan 9.1 0 57 3
Full Bowling Card

