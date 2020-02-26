Sri Lanka wrapped up a series win over the West Indies with a game to spare, convincingly winning the second ODI of three in Hambantota by 161 runs.

Avishka Fernando (127) and Kusal Mendis (119) both hit hundreds, sharing in a 239-run partnership for the third wicket, as Sri Lanka posted a massive score of 345-8 after being put into bat first.

The West Indies reply never got going, with the visitors ultimately stumbling their way to 184 all out in 39.1 overs, with spinners Wanindu Hasaranga (3-30) and Lakshan Sandakan (3-57) sharing the bulk of the wickets.