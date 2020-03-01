Angelo Mathews took four wickets as Sri Lanka completed a 3-0 ODI series whitewash over West Indies with a thrilling six-run win at Pallekele.

After half-centuries from Kusal Mendis (55) and Dhananjaya de Silva (51) had taken the hosts to 307 all out, West Indies were well-placed in the chase with fifties from each of the top three - Shai Hope (76), Sunil Ambris (60) and Nicholas Pooran (50) - before Mathews won it for Sri Lanka with his late four-wicket burst.

The veteran all-rounder removed Pooran in the 40th over and then accounted for the dangerous duo of Kieron Pollard (49) and Jason Holder (eight). Even then it looked as though Fabian Allen (37 from 15 balls) might get the Windies over the line, only for Mathews to have him caught in the deep two balls into the final over.

Sri Lanka made a solid start after choosing to bat first at the toss with Avishka Fernando (29) and captain Dimuth Karunaratne (44) putting on 60 for the first wicket and even with both openers dismissed, Sri Lanka kicked on as Mendis and Kusal Perera (44) added 89 for the third wicket.

At that point, the home side were looking at a total well in excess of 300 but despite the efforts of Dhananjaya and Thisara Perera (38 from 31), West Indies kept them in check and Sri Lanka were bowled out from the last ball of the innings, Alzarri Joseph taking 4-65.

Sri Lanka's 307 was still the third-highest ODI total at the ground although when Hope and Ambris brought up the 100 partnership for the first wicket in the 17th over, West Indies had the perfect platform from which to mount a successful chase and bump it down to fourth.

The stand was broken at 111 but once Hope fell as well, Pooran and Pollard took over, sharing a stand of 47 for the third wicket before Mathews made his mark.

The match remained in the balance with West Indies eight down, needing 13 to win from the last over and while Allen got Mathews' first ball away for four, he holed out to deep midwicket from the next and Mathews used all his experience to safely bowl out the remainder of the over and seal the win.