Carlos Brathwaite smashed 64 off 30 balls before taking centre stage in the Super Over with bat and ball to propel St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to a dramatic win over Trinbago Knight Riders.

Captain Brathwaite struck four sixes to top-score for the Patriots, who closed on 216-7 in reply to their opponents' 216-4 which featured a dazzling 90 off just 45 balls from Lendl Simmons.

The second tie in CPL history meant the match had to be decided by a Super Over and Brathwaite's ball-striking was brutal as he struck Ali Khan for two sixes and a four to post 18-0.

The all-rounder then took the ball and conceded just five runs - Simmons this time unable to tee off after earlier hitting six sixes and nine fours - to spark wild celebrations in Basseterre.

