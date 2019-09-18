Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

St Kitts and Ne

216-7
Result
Badge

Trinbago

216-4

Match Tied (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots win the one-over eliminator)

St Kitts and Ne vs Trinbago

Carlos Brathwaite blasts St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to Super Over victory

6:07
Watch how St Kitts and Nevis Patriots battled for a tie against Trinbago Knight Riders before winning the Super Over!

Carlos Brathwaite smashed 64 off 30 balls before taking centre stage in the Super Over with bat and ball to propel St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to a dramatic win over Trinbago Knight Riders.

SCORECARD

Captain Brathwaite struck four sixes to top-score for the Patriots, who closed on 216-7 in reply to their opponents' 216-4 which featured a dazzling 90 off just 45 balls from Lendl Simmons.

v

Live Caribbean Premier League

Jamaica Tallawa vs Guyana Amazon W

September 19, 2019, 12:30am


Remote Record

The second tie in CPL history meant the match had to be decided by a Super Over and Brathwaite's ball-striking was brutal as he struck Ali Khan for two sixes and a four to post 18-0.

The all-rounder then took the ball and conceded just five runs - Simmons this time unable to tee off after earlier hitting six sixes and nine fours - to spark wild celebrations in Basseterre.

Live coverage of the Caribbean Premier League continues with Jamaica against Guyana at 12.30am on Sky Sports Cricket on Thursday morning.

Match Details

Date
17th - 18th Sep 2019
Toss
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Warner Park
Umpires
L A Reifer, S George
TV Umpire
Z Bassarath
Match Referee
S J A Taufel
Reserve Umpire
C M Tuckett

st kitts and ne BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D.C. Thomas c Pollard b Phillip 1
E. Lewis c Pollard b Phillip 45
L.J. Evans c Bravo b Phillip 15
M. Hafeez c Pollard b Pierre 7
C.R. Brathwaite c Bravo b Khan 64
S.S.J. Brooks c Deyal b Pollard 20
F.A. Allen c Bravo b Khan 12
R.R. Emrit Not out 21
A.S. Joseph Not out 7
Extras 1nb, 17w, 2b, 4lb 24
Total 20.0 Overs 216 - 7
Full Batting Card

trinbago BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
K. Pierre 4 0 25 1
A. Phillip 4 0 38 3
M.A.A. Khan 4 0 27 2
J.D.S. Neesham 4 0 68 0
S. Prasanna 2 0 24 0
Pollard 2 0 28 1
Full Bowling Card

