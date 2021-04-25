Cricket Match
Hyderabad
Delhi
34-0 (3.1 ov)
Hyderabad vs Delhi
|Delhi 1st
|33-0 (3.0 ov)
|Delhi Capitals are 34 for 0 with 16.5 overs left
Delhi 1st Innings33-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|P.P. Shaw
|Not out
|26
|13
|5
|1
|200.00
|S. Dhawan
|Not out
|7
|6
|1
|0
|116.67
|Extras
|1w
|1
|Total
|3.0 Overs, 0 wkts
|33
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|K.K. Ahmed
|1
|0
|12
|0
|12.00
|A. Sharma
|1
|0
|14
|0
|14.00
|S. Kaul
|1
|0
|7
|0
|7.00
Match Details
- Date
- 25th Apr 2021
- Toss
- Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- M.A. Chidambaram Stadium
- Umpires
- C B Gaffaney, K N Ananthapadmanabhan
- TV Umpire
- T Sharma
- Match Referee
- S Chaturvedi
- Reserve Umpire
- K Srinivasan
Live Commentary
-
3.1
Khaleel Ahmed to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.
-
2.6
SIX! Siddarth Kaul to Prithvi Shaw. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs.
-
2.5
Siddarth Kaul to Prithvi Shaw. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
2.4
Siddarth Kaul to Prithvi Shaw. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
2.3
Siddarth Kaul to Prithvi Shaw. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Singh.
-
2.2
Siddarth Kaul to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket for 1 run, dropped catch by Jadhav.
-
2.1
Siddarth Kaul to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
1.6
FOUR! Abhishek Sharma to Prithvi Shaw. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
1.5
Abhishek Sharma to Prithvi Shaw. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Singh.
-
1.4
FOUR! Abhishek Sharma to Prithvi Shaw. Stock ball half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
1.3
Abhishek Sharma to Shikhar Dhawan. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump down the track working, to mid on for 1 run, direct hit by Warner.
-
1.2
FOUR! Abhishek Sharma to Shikhar Dhawan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
1.2
Wide Abhishek Sharma to Shikhar Dhawan. Stock length ball, off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
1.1
Abhishek Sharma to Shikhar Dhawan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shankar.
-
0.6
Khaleel Ahmed to Prithvi Shaw. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
0.5
Khaleel Ahmed to Prithvi Shaw. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
0.4
Khaleel Ahmed to Prithvi Shaw. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
0.3
FOUR! Khaleel Ahmed to Prithvi Shaw. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
0.2
FOUR! Khaleel Ahmed to Prithvi Shaw. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. FOUR! Khaleel Ahmed to Prithvi Shaw. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.