Day 1 of 1
Badge

Hyderabad

 

In Play
Badge

Delhi

34-0  (3.1 ov)

Delhi Capitals are 34 for 0 with 16.5 overs left

Hyderabad vs Delhi

SUMMARY
Delhi 1st 33-0 (3.0 ov)
Delhi 1st Innings33-0

delhi Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
P.P. Shaw Not out 26 13 5 1 200.00
S. Dhawan Not out 7 6 1 0 116.67
Extras 1w 1
Total 3.0 Overs, 0 wkts 33
To Bat: 
S.P.D. Smith,
R.R. Pant,
S.O. Hetmyer,
M.P. Stoinis,
A.R. Patel,
R. Ashwin,
K.S. Rabada,
A. Mishra,
A. Khan

Hyderabad Bowling
O M R W Econ
K.K. Ahmed 1 0 12 0 12.00
A. Sharma 1 0 14 0 14.00
S. Kaul 1 0 7 0 7.00

Match Details

Date
25th Apr 2021
Toss
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
M.A. Chidambaram Stadium
Umpires
C B Gaffaney, K N Ananthapadmanabhan
TV Umpire
T Sharma
Match Referee
S Chaturvedi
Reserve Umpire
K Srinivasan

Live Commentary

Last Updated: April 25, 2021 3:15pm

  •  

    3.1

    Khaleel Ahmed to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.

  •  

    2.6

    SIX! Siddarth Kaul to Prithvi Shaw. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs.

  •  

    2.5

    Siddarth Kaul to Prithvi Shaw. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    2.4

    Siddarth Kaul to Prithvi Shaw. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.

  •  

    2.3

    Siddarth Kaul to Prithvi Shaw. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Singh.

  •  

    2.2

    Siddarth Kaul to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket for 1 run, dropped catch by Jadhav.

  •  

    2.1

    Siddarth Kaul to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    1.6

    FOUR! Abhishek Sharma to Prithvi Shaw. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    1.5

    Abhishek Sharma to Prithvi Shaw. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Singh.

  •  

    1.4

    FOUR! Abhishek Sharma to Prithvi Shaw. Stock ball half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    1.3

    Abhishek Sharma to Shikhar Dhawan. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump down the track working, to mid on for 1 run, direct hit by Warner.

  •  

    1.2

    FOUR! Abhishek Sharma to Shikhar Dhawan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    1.2

    Wide Abhishek Sharma to Shikhar Dhawan. Stock length ball, off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    1.1

    Abhishek Sharma to Shikhar Dhawan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shankar.

  •  

    0.6

    Khaleel Ahmed to Prithvi Shaw. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    0.5

    Khaleel Ahmed to Prithvi Shaw. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Warner.

  •  

    0.4

    Khaleel Ahmed to Prithvi Shaw. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Warner.

  •  

    0.3

    FOUR! Khaleel Ahmed to Prithvi Shaw. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    0.2

    FOUR! Khaleel Ahmed to Prithvi Shaw. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. FOUR! Khaleel Ahmed to Prithvi Shaw. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.

Full Commentary