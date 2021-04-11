Cricket Match
Hyderabad
Kolkata
86-1 (10.4 ov)
Hyderabad vs Kolkata
|Kolkata 1st
|86-1 (10.4 ov)
|Kolkata Knight Riders are 86 for 1 with 9.2 overs left
Kolkata 1st Innings86-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|N. Rana
|Not out
|51
|38
|8
|1
|134.21
|S. Gill
|b Khan
|15
|13
|1
|1
|115.38
|R.A. Tripathi
|Not out
|20
|13
|1
|1
|153.85
|Extras
|0
|Total
|10.4 Overs, 1 wkts
|86
Fall of Wickets
- 53 Gill 6.6ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Kumar
|2
|0
|10
|0
|5.00
|S. Sharma
|2
|0
|23
|0
|11.50
|T. Natarajan
|1.1
|0
|13
|0
|11.14
|Nabi
|2
|0
|16
|0
|8.00
|Khan
|2
|0
|8
|1
|4.00
|V. Shankar
|1
|0
|14
|0
|14.00
Match Details
- Date
- 11th Apr 2021
- Toss
- Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- M.A. Chidambaram Stadium
- Umpires
- K N Ananthapadmanabhan, N N Menon
- TV Umpire
- C B Gaffaney
- Match Referee
- V N Kutty
- Reserve Umpire
- H A S Khalid
Live Commentary
-
10.4
T Natarajan to Rahul Tripathi. Yorker, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Farooq, fielded by Warner.
-
10.3
T Natarajan to Rahul Tripathi. Yorker, to leg backing away driving, well timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
10.2
T Natarajan to Nitish Rana. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
10.1
T Natarajan to Rahul Tripathi. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Farooq.
-
9.6
SIX! Vijay Shankar to Nitish Rana. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.
-
9.5
Vijay Shankar to Rahul Tripathi. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Nabi.
-
9.4
Vijay Shankar to Nitish Rana. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
9.3
Vijay Shankar to Rahul Tripathi. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump moves in front working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.
-
9.2
FOUR! Vijay Shankar to Rahul Tripathi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
9.1
Vijay Shankar to Nitish Rana. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
8.6
Rashid Khan to Rahul Tripathi. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run save by Shankar, fielded by Farooq.
-
8.5
Rashid Khan to Nitish Rana. Googly length ball, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
8.4
Rashid Khan to Rahul Tripathi. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Shankar.
-
8.3
Rashid Khan to Rahul Tripathi. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
8.2
Rashid Khan to Nitish Rana. Googly length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Warner.
-
8.1
APPEAL! Rashid Khan to Nitish Rana. Leg spinner full toss, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Farooq, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
7.6
Mohammad Nabi to Rahul Tripathi. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
7.5
Mohammad Nabi to Rahul Tripathi. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
7.4
SIX! Mohammad Nabi to Rahul Tripathi. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
7.3
Mohammad Nabi to Nitish Rana. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
7.2
Mohammad Nabi to Rahul Tripathi. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Farooq.
-
7.1
Mohammad Nabi to Nitish Rana. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Farooq.
-
6.6
OUT! Bowled. Rashid Khan to Shubman Gill. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, missed.
-
6.5
Rashid Khan to Nitish Rana. Googly length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, in the air under control to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Warner.
-
6.4
Rashid Khan to Nitish Rana. Googly length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Pandey.
-
6.3
Rashid Khan to Nitish Rana. Googly length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, shy attempt by Saha, fielded by Pandey.
-
6.2
Rashid Khan to Shubman Gill. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.
-
6.1
Rashid Khan to Nitish Rana. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
5.6
Mohammad Nabi to Shubman Gill. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Shankar.
-
5.5
Mohammad Nabi to Shubman Gill. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Shankar.
-
5.4
Mohammad Nabi to Nitish Rana. Off break length ball, off stump backing away Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
5.3
Mohammad Nabi to Nitish Rana. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, Gloved to short leg for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
5.2
FOUR! Mohammad Nabi to Nitish Rana. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Sweet stroke! Rana sweeps it with ease to the ropes for a boundary.
-
5.1
Mohammad Nabi to Nitish Rana. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
4.6
T Natarajan to Nitish Rana. Full toss, outside off stump down the track pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Warner.
-
4.5
FOUR! T Natarajan to Nitish Rana. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
4.4
T Natarajan to Nitish Rana. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, mis-timed for no runs, shy attempt by Saha, fielded by Farooq.
-
4.3
T Natarajan to Nitish Rana. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
4.2
T Natarajan to Shubman Gill. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Pandey.
-
4.1
SIX! T Natarajan to Shubman Gill. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
3.6
Sandeep Sharma to Shubman Gill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
3.5
Sandeep Sharma to Shubman Gill. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Nabi.
-
3.4
Sandeep Sharma to Nitish Rana. Length ball, middle stump down the track pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Warner.
-
3.3
FOUR! Sandeep Sharma to Nitish Rana. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Scoop, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs. Rana is going berserk on Sandeep by smashing three boundaries in a row.
-
3.2
FOUR! Sandeep Sharma to Nitish Rana. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
3.1
FOUR! Sandeep Sharma to Nitish Rana. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
2.6
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
2.5
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Nitish Rana. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Warner.
-
2.4
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Nitish Rana. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Pandey.
-
2.3
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Nitish Rana. Leg cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on for no runs, fielded by Farooq.
-
2.2
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Farooq.
-
2.1
FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shubman Gill. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
1.6
Sandeep Sharma to Nitish Rana. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
1.5
FOUR! Sandeep Sharma to Nitish Rana. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. Classy stroke! Rana drives it to the ropes for a boundary.
-
1.4
Sandeep Sharma to Nitish Rana. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, shy attempt by Pandey, fielded by Shankar.
-
1.3
FOUR! Sandeep Sharma to Nitish Rana. Length ball, down leg side down the track Slog, bottom edge past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
1.2
Sandeep Sharma to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Warner.
-
1.1
Sandeep Sharma to Shubman Gill. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shankar.