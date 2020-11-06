Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Hyderabad

 
In Play
Badge

Bangalore

93-4  (15.0 ov)

Royal Challengers Bangalore are 93 for 4 with 5.0 overs left

Hyderabad vs Bangalore

IPL: Sunrisers vs RCB LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play video clips from the Eliminator, in Abu Dhabi. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
6th Nov 2020
Toss
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Umpires
S Ravi, P R Reiffel
TV Umpire
V K Sharma
Match Referee
M Nayyar
Reserve Umpire
C Shamsuddin

bangalore BATTING CARD

Batsman R
V. Kohli c Goswami b Holder 6
D. Padikkal c Garg b Holder 1
A.J. Finch c Samad b Nadeem 32
A.B. de Villiers Not out 45
M.M. Ali run out (Khan) 0
S. Dube Not out 6
Extras 1nb, 2w, 3
Total 15.0 Overs 93 - 4
hyderabad BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
S. Sharma 3 0 14 0
Holder 2 0 9 2
T. Natarajan 2 0 18 0
Nadeem 4 0 30 1
Khan 3.4 0 21 0
