Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
Royal Challengers Bangalore are 93 for 4 with 5.0 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 6th Nov 2020
- Toss
- Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sheikh Zayed Stadium
- Umpires
- S Ravi, P R Reiffel
- TV Umpire
- V K Sharma
- Match Referee
- M Nayyar
- Reserve Umpire
- C Shamsuddin
bangalore BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|V. Kohli
|c Goswami b Holder
|6
|D. Padikkal
|c Garg b Holder
|1
|A.J. Finch
|c Samad b Nadeem
|32
|A.B. de Villiers
|Not out
|45
|M.M. Ali
|run out (Khan)
|0
|S. Dube
|Not out
|6
|Extras
|1nb, 2w,
|3
|Total
|15.0 Overs
|93 - 4
Full Batting Card
hyderabad BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|S. Sharma
|3
|0
|14
|0
|Holder
|2
|0
|9
|2
|T. Natarajan
|2
|0
|18
|0
|Nadeem
|4
|0
|30
|1
|Khan
|3.4
|0
|21
|0