Cricket Match
Hyderabad
Bangalore
149-8 (20.0 ov)
Hyderabad vs Bangalore
|Bangalore 1st
|149-8 (20.0 ov)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad need 150 runs to win from 20.0 overs - Between Innings
Bangalore 1st Innings149-8
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|V. Kohli (c)
|c Shankar b Holder
|33
|29
|4
|0
|113.79
|D. Padikkal
|c Nadeem b Kumar
|11
|13
|2
|0
|84.62
|S. Ahmed
|c Khan b Nadeem
|14
|10
|0
|1
|140.00
|G.J. Maxwell
|c Saha b Holder
|59
|41
|5
|3
|143.90
|A.B. de Villiers
|c Warner b Khan
|1
|5
|0
|0
|20.00
|W. Sundar
|c Pandey b Khan
|8
|11
|1
|0
|72.73
|D.T. Christian
|c Saha b Natarajan
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|K.A. Jamieson
|c Pandey b Holder
|12
|9
|2
|0
|133.33
|H.V. Patel
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|7w, 3lb
|10
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 8 wkts
|149
- To Bat:
- H.V. Patel,
- M. Siraj
- Y.S. Chahal
Fall of Wickets
- 19 Padikkal 2.5ov
- 47 Ahmed 6.1ov
- 91 Kohli 12.1ov
- 95 de Villiers 13.4ov
- 105 Sundar 15.5ov
- 109 Christian 16.4ov
- 136 Jamieson 19.1ov
- 149 Maxwell 19.6ov
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Kumar
|4
|0
|30
|1
|7.50
|Holder
|4
|0
|30
|3
|7.50
|Nadeem
|4
|0
|36
|1
|9.00
|T. Natarajan
|4
|0
|32
|1
|8.00
|Khan
|4
|0
|18
|2
|4.50
Match Details
- Date
- 14th Apr 2021
- Toss
- Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- M.A. Chidambaram Stadium
- Umpires
- N N Menon, U V Gandhe
- TV Umpire
- C Shamsuddin
- Match Referee
- V N Kutty
- Reserve Umpire
- T Sharma
Live Commentary
-
19.6
OUT! Caught. Jason Holder to Glenn Maxwell. Off cutter length ball, wide outside off stump deep in crease driving, outside edge, caught by Saha. Holder picks up his third wicket. RCB scored 149-8 from 20 overs. Glenn Maxwell played a beautiful knock. Join us for the SRH run chase in a few minutes.
-
19.6
Wide Jason Holder to Glenn Maxwell. Off cutter full toss, wide outside off stump deep in crease driving, missed for 1 run, fielded by Saha.
-
19.5
Jason Holder to Glenn Maxwell. Off cutter short, outside off stump deep in crease pulling, in the air under control to fine leg for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Khan.
-
19.5
Wide Jason Holder to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, wide outside off stump backing away driving, missed for 1 run, fielded by Saha.
-
19.4
SIX! Jason Holder to Glenn Maxwell. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
19.4
Wide Jason Holder to Glenn Maxwell. Off cutter short, outside off stump deep in crease Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Saha.
-
19.3
Jason Holder to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, off stump deep in crease Slog, well timed in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Khan. Maxwell brings up his seventh IPL fifty.
-
19.2
Jason Holder to Glenn Maxwell. Off cutter short, outside off stump backing away pulling, in the air under control to long on for no runs, fielded by Pandey.
-
19.1
OUT! Caught. Jason Holder to Kyle Jamieson. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, caught by Pandey. Seventh wicket down for RCB.
-
18.6
FOUR! T Natarajan to Glenn Maxwell. Full toss, to leg down the track flick, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs. Maxwell whacks it hard to the ropes for a boundary. Maxwell moves onto 49.
-
18.5
T Natarajan to Glenn Maxwell. Yorker, down leg side deep in crease working, missed for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
18.4
FOUR! T Natarajan to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, off stump deep in crease reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.
-
18.3
T Natarajan to Kyle Jamieson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Holder.
-
18.2
T Natarajan to Kyle Jamieson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Holder.
-
18.1
T Natarajan to Glenn Maxwell. Yorker, middle stump deep in crease working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shankar.
-
17.6
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kyle Jamieson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
17.5
FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kyle Jamieson. Leg cutter full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs.
-
17.4
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Glenn Maxwell. Leg cutter back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
17.3
FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Glenn Maxwell. Full toss, outside off stump deep in crease Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
17.2
APPEAL! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kyle Jamieson. Full toss, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to cover for 1 run, fielded by Warner, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
17.1
FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kyle Jamieson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
16.6
T Natarajan to Kyle Jamieson. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Holder.
-
16.5
T Natarajan to Kyle Jamieson. Full toss, off stump no foot movement driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
16.4
OUT! Caught. T Natarajan to Daniel Christian. Half volley, outside off stump no foot movement driving, outside edge, caught by Saha. Another one bites the dust. Christian opted for the review and lost it.
-
16.3
T Natarajan to Glenn Maxwell. Off cutter back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Farooq.
-
16.2
T Natarajan to Daniel Christian. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Holder.
-
16.1
T Natarajan to Glenn Maxwell. Yorker, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Farooq.
-
15.6
Rashid Khan to Glenn Maxwell. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Holder.
-
15.5
OUT! Caught. Rashid Khan to Washington Sundar. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled to long off, caught by Pandey. Rashid picks up his second wicket. Pandey takes a marvellous diving catch. Time for a strategic time out.
-
15.4
Rashid Khan to Glenn Maxwell. Googly back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Natarajan.
-
15.3
Rashid Khan to Washington Sundar. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump backing away driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
15.2
Rashid Khan to Washington Sundar. Googly length ball, off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
15.1
Rashid Khan to Washington Sundar. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
14.6
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Washington Sundar. Off cutter back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Holder.
-
14.5
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Washington Sundar. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, mis-timed for no runs, dropped catch by Saha.
-
14.4
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Washington Sundar. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
14.3
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Glenn Maxwell. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Warner.
-
14.2
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Washington Sundar. Off cutter back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Holder.
-
14.1
FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Washington Sundar. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
13.6
Rashid Khan to Washington Sundar. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.
-
13.5
Rashid Khan to Washington Sundar. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
13.4
OUT! Caught. Rashid Khan to AB de Villiers. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to cover, caught by Warner. Soft dismissal! AB de Villiers slashes it straight towards Warner, who takes a great catch.
-
13.3
Rashid Khan to Glenn Maxwell. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run.
-
13.2
Rashid Khan to AB de Villiers. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Farooq.
-
13.1
Rashid Khan to Glenn Maxwell. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
12.6
Jason Holder to AB de Villiers. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
12.5
Jason Holder to AB de Villiers. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
12.4
Jason Holder to AB de Villiers. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, run save by Warner.
-
12.3
Jason Holder to Glenn Maxwell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Natarajan.
-
12.2
Jason Holder to Glenn Maxwell. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
12.1
OUT! Caught. Jason Holder to Virat Kohli. Short, outside off stump on the back foot flick, top edge in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg, caught by Shankar. Holder picks up the big wicket! Kohli walks back to the pavilion with much disappointment.
-
11.6
T Natarajan to Virat Kohli. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
11.5
T Natarajan to Virat Kohli. Full toss, outside off stump down the track driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
11.4
T Natarajan to Glenn Maxwell. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
11.3
T Natarajan to Virat Kohli. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
11.2
T Natarajan to Virat Kohli. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side down the track pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
11.2
Wide T Natarajan to Virat Kohli. Bouncer, down leg side no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Saha.
-
11.1
T Natarajan to Virat Kohli. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side down the track working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Kumar.
-
10.6
Shahbaz Nadeem to Virat Kohli. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Farooq.
-
10.5
FOUR! Shahbaz Nadeem to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
10.4
Shahbaz Nadeem to Glenn Maxwell. Stock ball full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Pandey.
-
10.3
SIX! Shahbaz Nadeem to Glenn Maxwell. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Maxwell is hitting all around the ground.
-
10.2
FOUR! Shahbaz Nadeem to Glenn Maxwell. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
10.1
SIX! Shahbaz Nadeem to Glenn Maxwell. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.