Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Surrey

 

In Play
Badge

Glamorgan

60-1  (7.0 ov)

Glamorgan are 60 for 1 with 13.0 overs left

Surrey vs Glamorgan

SUMMARY
Glamorgan 1st 60-1 (7.0 ov)
Glamorgan are 60 for 1 with 13.0 overs left

Glamorgan 1st Innings60-1

glamorgan Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
N.J. Selman Not out 42 26 3 3 161.54
D.L. Lloyd c Overton b Curran 10 7 2 0 142.86
M. Labuschagne Not out 8 9 1 0 88.89
Extras 0
Total 7.0 Overs, 1 wkts 60
To Bat: 
C.A. Ingram,
K.S. Carlson,
C.B. Cooke,
D.A. Douthwaite,
W.J. Weighell,
A.G. Salter,
T. van der Gugten,
P. Sisodiya

Fall of Wickets

  1. 47 Lloyd 4.2ov
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Surrey Bowling
O M R W Econ
W.G. Jacks 2 0 16 0 8.00
D. Moriarty 1 0 7 0 7.00
M.P. Dunn 1 0 20 0 20.00
S.M. Curran 1 0 10 1 10.00
Clark 1 0 2 0 2.00
T.K. Curran 0.3 0 3 0 6.00

Match Details

Date
14th Jun 2021
Toss
Surrey won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Kia Oval
Umpires
P J Hartley, N G B Cook

Live Commentary

Last Updated: June 14, 2021 6:55pm

  •  

    6.6

    Tom Curran to Nick Selman. Short, pulling, mis-timed to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    6.5

    Tom Curran to Marnus Labuschagne. Slower ball back of a length, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    6.4

    Tom Curran to Marnus Labuschagne. Slower ball half volley, driving, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    6.3

    Tom Curran to Nick Selman. Slower length ball, glancing, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    6.2

    Tom Curran to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    6.1

    Tom Curran to Nick Selman. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    5.6

    Jordan Clark to Marnus Labuschagne. Half volley, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    5.5

    Jordan Clark to Nick Selman. Length ball, Slog, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    5.4

    Jordan Clark to Nick Selman. Length ball, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Smith.

  •  

    5.3

    Jordan Clark to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, driving, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    5.2

    Jordan Clark to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    5.1

    Jordan Clark to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Smith.

  •  

    4.6

    Sam Curran to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    4.5

    FOUR! Sam Curran to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.4

    Sam Curran to Nick Selman. Back of a length, pulling, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    4.3

    Sam Curran to Nick Selman. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  • 4.2

    OUT! Caught. Sam Curran to David Lloyd. Length ball, sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg, caught by Overton.

  •  

    4.1

    FOUR! Sam Curran to David Lloyd. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.6

    SIX! Matt Dunn to Nick Selman. Half volley, flick, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    3.5

    SIX! Matt Dunn to Nick Selman. Length ball, flick, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    3.4

    FOUR! Matt Dunn to Nick Selman. Length ball, driving, Edged past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.3

    FOUR! Matt Dunn to Nick Selman. Length ball, flick, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.2

    Matt Dunn to Nick Selman. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to cover for no runs.

  •  

    3.1

    Matt Dunn to Nick Selman. Length ball, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Smith.

  •  

    2.6

    Will Jacks to Nick Selman. Half volley, flick, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    2.5

    Will Jacks to David Lloyd. Length ball, Slog, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    2.4

    Will Jacks to Nick Selman. Half volley, working, Played to extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    2.3

    SIX! Will Jacks to Nick Selman. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs.

  •  

    2.2

    Will Jacks to David Lloyd. Length ball, pushing, Played to extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    2.1

    Will Jacks to Nick Selman. Half volley, reverse sweeping, mis-timed to short third man for 1 run.

  •  

    1.6

    Daniel Moriarty to Nick Selman. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    1.5

    Daniel Moriarty to Nick Selman. Half volley, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    1.4

    Daniel Moriarty to Nick Selman. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for no runs.

  •  

    1.3

    FOUR! Daniel Moriarty to Nick Selman. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    1.2

    Daniel Moriarty to Nick Selman. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 2 runs.

  •  

    1.1

    Daniel Moriarty to Nick Selman. Length ball, cutting, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    0.6

    Will Jacks to David Lloyd. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    0.5

    FOUR! Will Jacks to David Lloyd. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    0.4

    Will Jacks to David Lloyd. Half volley, driving, mis-timed to backward square leg for no runs.

  •  

    0.3

    Will Jacks to Nick Selman. Half volley, driving, Played in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    0.2

    Will Jacks to Nick Selman. Length ball, glancing, Played to backward square leg for no runs.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Will Jacks to Nick Selman. Length ball, working, hit pad to short leg for no runs.

Full Commentary