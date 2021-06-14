Cricket Match
Surrey
Glamorgan
60-1 (7.0 ov)
Surrey vs Glamorgan
|Glamorgan 1st
|60-1 (7.0 ov)
|Glamorgan are 60 for 1 with 13.0 overs left
Glamorgan 1st Innings60-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|N.J. Selman
|Not out
|42
|26
|3
|3
|161.54
|D.L. Lloyd
|c Overton b Curran
|10
|7
|2
|0
|142.86
|M. Labuschagne
|Not out
|8
|9
|1
|0
|88.89
|Extras
|0
|Total
|7.0 Overs, 1 wkts
|60
Fall of Wickets
- 47 Lloyd 4.2ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|W.G. Jacks
|2
|0
|16
|0
|8.00
|D. Moriarty
|1
|0
|7
|0
|7.00
|M.P. Dunn
|1
|0
|20
|0
|20.00
|S.M. Curran
|1
|0
|10
|1
|10.00
|Clark
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|T.K. Curran
|0.3
|0
|3
|0
|6.00
Match Details
- Date
- 14th Jun 2021
- Toss
- Surrey won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Kia Oval
- Umpires
- P J Hartley, N G B Cook
Live Commentary
-
6.6
Tom Curran to Nick Selman. Short, pulling, mis-timed to fine leg for 1 run.
-
6.5
Tom Curran to Marnus Labuschagne. Slower ball back of a length, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
6.4
Tom Curran to Marnus Labuschagne. Slower ball half volley, driving, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs.
-
6.3
Tom Curran to Nick Selman. Slower length ball, glancing, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
6.2
Tom Curran to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
6.1
Tom Curran to Nick Selman. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
5.6
Jordan Clark to Marnus Labuschagne. Half volley, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
5.5
Jordan Clark to Nick Selman. Length ball, Slog, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
5.4
Jordan Clark to Nick Selman. Length ball, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
5.3
Jordan Clark to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, driving, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
5.2
Jordan Clark to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
5.1
Jordan Clark to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
4.6
Sam Curran to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
4.5
FOUR! Sam Curran to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
4.4
Sam Curran to Nick Selman. Back of a length, pulling, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
4.3
Sam Curran to Nick Selman. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
4.2
OUT! Caught. Sam Curran to David Lloyd. Length ball, sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg, caught by Overton.
-
4.1
FOUR! Sam Curran to David Lloyd. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
3.6
SIX! Matt Dunn to Nick Selman. Half volley, flick, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
3.5
SIX! Matt Dunn to Nick Selman. Length ball, flick, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
3.4
FOUR! Matt Dunn to Nick Selman. Length ball, driving, Edged past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
3.3
FOUR! Matt Dunn to Nick Selman. Length ball, flick, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
3.2
Matt Dunn to Nick Selman. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to cover for no runs.
-
3.1
Matt Dunn to Nick Selman. Length ball, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
2.6
Will Jacks to Nick Selman. Half volley, flick, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
2.5
Will Jacks to David Lloyd. Length ball, Slog, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run.
-
2.4
Will Jacks to Nick Selman. Half volley, working, Played to extra cover for 1 run.
-
2.3
SIX! Will Jacks to Nick Selman. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs.
-
2.2
Will Jacks to David Lloyd. Length ball, pushing, Played to extra cover for 1 run.
-
2.1
Will Jacks to Nick Selman. Half volley, reverse sweeping, mis-timed to short third man for 1 run.
-
1.6
Daniel Moriarty to Nick Selman. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
1.5
Daniel Moriarty to Nick Selman. Half volley, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
1.4
Daniel Moriarty to Nick Selman. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for no runs.
-
1.3
FOUR! Daniel Moriarty to Nick Selman. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
1.2
Daniel Moriarty to Nick Selman. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 2 runs.
-
1.1
Daniel Moriarty to Nick Selman. Length ball, cutting, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
0.6
Will Jacks to David Lloyd. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
0.5
FOUR! Will Jacks to David Lloyd. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs.
-
0.4
Will Jacks to David Lloyd. Half volley, driving, mis-timed to backward square leg for no runs.
-
0.3
Will Jacks to Nick Selman. Half volley, driving, Played in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
0.2
Will Jacks to Nick Selman. Length ball, glancing, Played to backward square leg for no runs.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Will Jacks to Nick Selman. Length ball, working, hit pad to short leg for no runs.