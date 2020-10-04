Watch highlights as Nottinghamshire beat Surrey by six wickets to win the Vitality Blast for a second time.

Veteran all-rounder Peter Trego starred on debut for Notts Outlaws – and made it fourth time lucky – as they beat Surrey by six wickets to be crowned Vitality Blast champions at Edgbaston.

The 39-year-old, who lost three T20 finals in a row with Somerset, played a crucial role for his new team in the final with 31 from 21 balls, sharing a fourth-wicket stand of 63 with Ben Duckett after the Outlaws had collapsed to 19-3 in pursuit of a 128 victory target.

Trego was only drafted into the side because of an injury to Chris Nash in the semi-final win against Lancashire Lightning earlier in the day, but he and Duckett laid the foundations for Notts to clinch their second Blast triumph.

Skipper Dan Christian - who had earlier taken four wickets to restrict Surrey to 127-7 from 16 overs, despite Jason Roy's knock of 66 from 47 balls - finished the job alongside Duckett, who reached his half-century with the winning boundary off Gareth Batty.

Christian opted to bowl after winning the toss and Hashim Amla, returning to the side after missing the semi-final against Gloucestershire, made only three before he mistimed a drive off Samit Patel (1-25) and skied to mid-off.

Surrey seemed to be floundering into trouble at 24-2 when Will Jacks (3) got away with a top edge off Jake Ball - only to drag an off-cutter into the hands of Christian later in the over.

But Roy, who had been dropped in the second over when he drilled Ball's full toss to Trego at mid-wicket, gradually began to settle into his groove, hitting successive fours off Imad Wasim.

The powerful opener consistently punished short balls as he and Laurie Evans - a Blast winner with Birmingham Bears six years ago - hit the accelerator, putting together a partnership of 90 from 52 deliveries.

However, the wily Christian smothered Surrey during the death overs, foxing Evans (43) with a slower ball that he hooked obligingly to Duckett in the deep and finishing with figures of 4-23.

Roy was eventually trapped moving across the stumps to Ball (2-17), while Jamie Overton became another of Christian's victims for a first-ball duck, brilliantly taken as Tom Moores leapt to his right behind the stumps to grab a thick edge.

But Surrey spirits were immediately lifted by the first ball of the Outlaws' reply, with Alex Hales pulling Reece Topley straight to deep square leg, where Evans held on after a brief juggling act.

Jacks (2-32) then reduced Notts to 19-3, tempting Joe Clarke (3) to sweep and sky into the hands of the diving Overton before Patel (7) - who had just been dropped by Rory Burns - holed out to the same fielder two balls later.

Trego took the fight to Surrey, though, slamming Dan Moriarty for an enormous six and then hammering Overton, his former Somerset team-mate, for three boundaries in one over as he and Duckett steadied the ship.

Moriarty took his revenge, slipping in a faster delivery that pinned Trego leg before, but the momentum was now in the Outlaws' favour and Christian (21 not out) joined Duckett (53no off 38) to steer them across the line.