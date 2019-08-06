Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Sussex

150-1
Result
Badge

Glamorgan

146-9

Sussex Sharks win by 9 wickets

Sussex vs Glamorgan

Phil Salt smashes unbeaten 78 as Sussex thrash Glamorgan at Hove

Phil Salt hit 78no from 42 balls as Sussex raced to victory at Hove

Sussex moved to the top of the Vitality Blast South Group after thrashing struggling Glamorgan by nine wickets at Hove.

SCORECARD | SOUTH GROUP TABLE

The Sharks were always in control and a fifth win out of six moved last year's beaten finalists above Kent and left Glamorgan still looking for their first win of the campaign.

After restricting the Welsh county to 146-9, openers Luke Wright and Phil Salt launched the reply with a withering assault which brought 130 in 12 overs - Sussex's fourth highest partnership in the format and their biggest against Glamorgan.

The pair rattled along at more than 10 an over from the start, matching each other shot for shot against a toothless attack which lacked variety.

Salt reached his 50 with a six into the top tier of the pavilion off Andrew Salter and the off-spinner was hit for boundaries off the next two deliveries.

Salt won the game off the fifth ball of the 13th over with an upper cut over third man which brought him his eighth boundary. He also hit three sixes as he finished on 78 not out from 42 balls - his third half-century of this season's competition.

Match Details

Date
6th Aug 2019
Toss
Glamorgan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
The 1st Central County Ground, Hove
Umpires
R J Bailey, I J Gould

sussex BATTING CARD

Batsman R
P.D. Salt Not out 78
L.J. Wright c Cooke b Hogan 56
L.J. Evans Not out 9
Extras 4w, 3lb 7
Total 13.5 Overs 150 - 1
Full Batting Card

glamorgan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Salter 3 0 30 0
L.J. Carey 3 0 39 0
Hogan 3.5 0 48 1
de Lange 2 0 17 0
Wagg 2 0 13 0
Full Bowling Card

