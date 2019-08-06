Sussex moved to the top of the Vitality Blast South Group after thrashing struggling Glamorgan by nine wickets at Hove.

The Sharks were always in control and a fifth win out of six moved last year's beaten finalists above Kent and left Glamorgan still looking for their first win of the campaign.

After restricting the Welsh county to 146-9, openers Luke Wright and Phil Salt launched the reply with a withering assault which brought 130 in 12 overs - Sussex's fourth highest partnership in the format and their biggest against Glamorgan.

The pair rattled along at more than 10 an over from the start, matching each other shot for shot against a toothless attack which lacked variety.

Salt reached his 50 with a six into the top tier of the pavilion off Andrew Salter and the off-spinner was hit for boundaries off the next two deliveries.

Salt won the game off the fifth ball of the 13th over with an upper cut over third man which brought him his eighth boundary. He also hit three sixes as he finished on 78 not out from 42 balls - his third half-century of this season's competition.

