Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Trailblazers
114-9
Result
Supernovas
163
Supernovas win by 49 runs
Trailblazers vs Supernovas
|Trailblazers 1st
|114-9 (20.0 ov)
|Supernovas 1st
|163All out (20.0 ov)
|Supernovas win by 49 runs
Trailblazers 1st Innings114-9
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.S. Mandhana (c)
|c Punia b Vastrakar
|34
|23
|4
|0
|147.83
|H.K. Matthews
|c Bhatia b Vastrakar
|18
|14
|2
|1
|128.57
|J.I. Rodrigues
|c Deol b Singh
|24
|21
|4
|0
|114.29
|S.I.R. Dunkley
|c Punia b Vastrakar
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|S.A. Supta
|b King
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|R.M. Ghosh
|c Dottin b Ecclestone
|2
|8
|0
|0
|25.00
|A. Reddy
|s Bhatia b Ecclestone
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|S. Khatun
|c Ecclestone b Vastrakar
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0.00
|P.Y. Poonam
|c Deol b King
|7
|12
|0
|0
|58.33
|R.S. Thakur
|Not out
|14
|18
|2
|0
|77.78
|R.S. Gayakwad
|Not out
|7
|10
|1
|0
|70.00
|Extras
|3w, 4lb
|7
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 9 wkts
|114
Fall of Wickets
- 39 Matthews 4.6ov
- 63 Mandhana 7.2ov
- 65 Dunkley 7.5ov
- 67 Supta 8.4ov
- 72 Ghosh 10.2ov
- 72 Reddy 10.3ov
- 73 Khatun 11.5ov
- 86 Rodrigues 13.5ov
- 94 Poonam 16.2ov
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|V. Chandu
|3
|0
|26
|0
|8.67
|M. Singh
|3
|0
|16
|1
|5.33
|S. Ecclestone
|4
|0
|19
|2
|4.75
|P. Vastrakar
|4
|0
|12
|4
|3.00
|A. King
|4
|0
|30
|2
|7.50
|Dottin
|2
|0
|7
|0
|3.50
Supernovas 1st Innings163 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|P.S. Punia
|b Matthews
|22
|20
|2
|1
|110.00
|D.J.S. Dottin
|run out (Supta)
|32
|17
|5
|1
|188.24
|H.K. Deol
|lbw Khatun
|35
|19
|5
|0
|184.21
|H.K. Bhullar (c)
|run out (Reddy)
|37
|29
|4
|0
|127.59
|S.E. Luus
|c Thakur b Gayakwad
|10
|11
|1
|0
|90.91
|A.M. King
|c Mandhana b Khatun
|5
|4
|1
|0
|125.00
|P. Vastrakar
|c Ghosh b Poonam
|14
|12
|1
|0
|116.67
|S. Ecclestone
|lbw Matthews
|5
|3
|1
|0
|166.67
|T. Bhatia
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|M. Singh
|run out (Dunkley)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
|V. Chandu
|lbw Matthews
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|All Out, 20.0 Overs
|163
Fall of Wickets
- 50 Dottin 4.6ov
- 63 Punia 7.1ov
- 100 Deol 11.2ov
- 121 Luus 14.3ov
- 128 King 15.3ov
- 155 Vastrakar 18.4ov
- 160 Bhullar 18.6ov
- 160 Ecclestone 19.1ov
- 163 Singh 19.4ov
- 163 Chandu 19.6ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|R.S. Thakur
|2
|0
|22
|0
|11.00
|R.S. Gayakwad
|4
|0
|34
|1
|8.50
|A. Reddy
|2
|0
|19
|0
|9.50
|H.K. Matthews
|4
|0
|29
|3
|7.25
|P.Y. Poonam
|4
|0
|29
|1
|7.25
|S. Khatun
|4
|0
|30
|2
|7.50
Match Details
- Date
- 23rd May 2022
- Toss
- Supernovas won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Subrata Roy Sahara Stadium
- Umpires
- N Janani, V Rathi
- TV Umpire
- H A S Khalid
- Match Referee
- G S Lakshmi
- Reserve Umpire
- G Venugopal