Day 1 of 1
Badge

Trailblazers

114-9

Result
Badge

Supernovas

163

Supernovas win by 49 runs

Trailblazers vs Supernovas

SUMMARY
Trailblazers 1st 114-9 (20.0 ov)
Supernovas 1st 163All out (20.0 ov)
Supernovas win by 49 runs

Trailblazers 1st Innings114-9

trailblazers Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
S.S. Mandhana (c) c Punia b Vastrakar 34 23 4 0 147.83
H.K. Matthews c Bhatia b Vastrakar 18 14 2 1 128.57
J.I. Rodrigues c Deol b Singh 24 21 4 0 114.29
S.I.R. Dunkley c Punia b Vastrakar 1 2 0 0 50.00
S.A. Supta b King 0 4 0 0 0.00
R.M. Ghosh c Dottin b Ecclestone 2 8 0 0 25.00
A. Reddy s Bhatia b Ecclestone 0 1 0 0 0.00
S. Khatun c Ecclestone b Vastrakar 0 7 0 0 0.00
P.Y. Poonam c Deol b King 7 12 0 0 58.33
R.S. Thakur Not out 14 18 2 0 77.78
R.S. Gayakwad Not out 7 10 1 0 70.00
Extras 3w, 4lb 7
Total 20.0 Overs, 9 wkts 114

Fall of Wickets

  1. 39 Matthews 4.6ov
  2. 63 Mandhana 7.2ov
  3. 65 Dunkley 7.5ov
  4. 67 Supta 8.4ov
  5. 72 Ghosh 10.2ov
  6. 72 Reddy 10.3ov
  7. 73 Khatun 11.5ov
  8. 86 Rodrigues 13.5ov
  9. 94 Poonam 16.2ov
  10. 10
Supernovas Bowling
O M R W Econ
V. Chandu 3 0 26 0 8.67
M. Singh 3 0 16 1 5.33
S. Ecclestone 4 0 19 2 4.75
P. Vastrakar 4 0 12 4 3.00
A. King 4 0 30 2 7.50
Dottin 2 0 7 0 3.50

Supernovas 1st Innings163 All out

supernovas Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
P.S. Punia b Matthews 22 20 2 1 110.00
D.J.S. Dottin run out (Supta) 32 17 5 1 188.24
H.K. Deol lbw Khatun 35 19 5 0 184.21
H.K. Bhullar (c) run out (Reddy) 37 29 4 0 127.59
S.E. Luus c Thakur b Gayakwad 10 11 1 0 90.91
A.M. King c Mandhana b Khatun 5 4 1 0 125.00
P. Vastrakar c Ghosh b Poonam 14 12 1 0 116.67
S. Ecclestone lbw Matthews 5 3 1 0 166.67
T. Bhatia Not out 1 1 0 0 100.00
M. Singh run out (Dunkley) 2 2 0 0 100.00
V. Chandu lbw Matthews 0 2 0 0 0.00
Extras 0
Total All Out, 20.0 Overs 163

Fall of Wickets

  1. 50 Dottin 4.6ov
  2. 63 Punia 7.1ov
  3. 100 Deol 11.2ov
  4. 121 Luus 14.3ov
  5. 128 King 15.3ov
  6. 155 Vastrakar 18.4ov
  7. 160 Bhullar 18.6ov
  8. 160 Ecclestone 19.1ov
  9. 163 Singh 19.4ov
  10. 163 Chandu 19.6ov
Trailblazers Bowling
O M R W Econ
R.S. Thakur 2 0 22 0 11.00
R.S. Gayakwad 4 0 34 1 8.50
A. Reddy 2 0 19 0 9.50
H.K. Matthews 4 0 29 3 7.25
P.Y. Poonam 4 0 29 1 7.25
S. Khatun 4 0 30 2 7.50

Match Details

Date
23rd May 2022
Toss
Supernovas won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Subrata Roy Sahara Stadium
Umpires
N Janani, V Rathi
TV Umpire
H A S Khalid
Match Referee
G S Lakshmi
Reserve Umpire
G Venugopal