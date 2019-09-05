Watch the pick of the action as Trinbago Knight Riders open the defence of their CPL title with an 11-run win over St Kitts and Nevis

Skipper Kieron Pollard smashed 47 off 32 balls as the Trinbago Knight Riders opened their tile defence with an 11-run win over St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

Pollard's knock, which featured three sixes and four fours, built on solid middle-order contributions from Dinesh Ramdin (33 off 32) and player-of-the-match James Neesham (33 off 30).

Together they dragged Knight Riders to 152-7 after Sheldon Cottrell (3-13) had put the skids under the top order. Seamer Rayad Emrit bagged 3-39, including the wicket of Pollard whose debut innings ended when he was caught at deep cover.

All-rounder Neesham (3-18) and pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain (3-36), also playing their first match for Trinbago, then held sway with the ball as the Patriots folded from 70-1 to 76-5.

Neesham started the rot by breaking an opening-wicket stand of 47 between Kjorn Ottley (25) and Evin Lewis (36), who fell to Khary Pierre (2-20).

The chase was as good as up when skipper Carlos Brathwaite was run out for two following a mix-up with Mohammad Hafeez (16) and although Fabian Allan (30 off 14) and Usama Mir (24 off 10) did their best to drag things back, the target proved out of reach with the innings closing on 141 off 19.4 overs.

