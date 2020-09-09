Captain Kieron Pollard has urged his team-mates to stay level-headed as unbeaten Trinbago Knight Riders aim to cap a phenomenal run by winning the Caribbean Premier League for the fourth time in six years.

Knight Riders swept to top spot in this season's table with 10 straight wins before seeing off Jamaica Tallawahs in the first semi-final to set up a showdown on Thursday with St Lucia Zouks, who will be appearing in their maiden CPL final.

Trinbago have lifted the trophy on each of their three final appearances and are determined to win back the crown they lost to Barbados Tridents last year, but Pollard says there's no room for complacency in the camp.

"For us we still have to try to keep it level, we still have to try and play a better game of cricket than we did in the semi-final," said Pollard.

"You can't doubt yourself at this point in time. We have played fantastic cricket throughout the entire tournament and we need to have that cherry on top of it.

"I know the guys aren't over-confident - you're seeing guys in the dressing room who want to come out and perform and prove each and every time.

"We have the hunger to do that one more time. Hopefully we can go all the way and if we can do that, it will be unprecedented."

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein set the tone for Trinbago in their semi-final win, bowling Jermaine Blackwood for a duck on his way to figures of 3-14 - Jamaica unable to recover from 25-4.

The 27-year-old's nine tournament scalps put him just two behind Knight Riders' leading wicket-taker, Australia's Fawad Ahmed, and Pollard says Hosein has a big all-round part to play in the final.

"Sometimes you just need to sit back and watch these guys. Akeal has been around for a long time and it's good to see these guys using their talent and coming out and showing you what they can do.

"He didn't start the tournament and would have been dejected but knowing full well what his role is, he's come in and taken his opportunity, and he continues to improve with each and every game.

"We haven't seen the other side of him, which is his batting - I think he's a better batsman than he is a bowler! We have these types of cricketers in the Caribbean, it's just a matter of giving them the exposure."

Pollard has led from the front, blasting 20 sixes in the tournament on his way to 207 runs at 51.75, while Darren Bravo (239), New Zealand's Colin Munro (207) and Lendl Simmons have also passed the 200-run mark.

St Lucia Zouks - who finished third in the table with six victories - aren't short of firepower with Royston Chase (203 runs) and Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran (200) leading the way.

But it was the bowlers who stole the show in the semi-final as St Lucia booked their place in the final with a crushing 10-wicket rout of Guyana Amazon Warriors - winning with 93 balls in the bank.

In Kiwi Scott Kuggeleijn (16 wickets) they have found a consistent wicket-taker, with Kesrick Williams (13 wickets) and Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi (12 wickets) helping to make early in-roads under the expert guidance of skipper Daren Sammy.

