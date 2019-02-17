Jason Roy and Joe Root eased to centuries as England recorded a thumping 171-run win in their sole warm-up game before the five-match ODI series against Windies.

Opening batsman Roy (110 from 82 balls) - mentioned by England coach Trevor Bayliss as a potential Test call-up this summer - reached three figures from 78 deliveries before retiring out against a University of West Indies Vice Chancellor's XI at Three Ws Oval in Barbados.

Root (114 off 81) completed a 74-ball ton before he was stumped late on as he backed up his 122 against Windies in the final Test in St Lucia last week - the Yorkshireman's knock helping England to 371-7 from their 50 overs.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid and seamers Chris Woakes and Mark Wood then each bagged two wickets as the hosts were rolled for 200 in 43.5 overs.

England skipper Eoin Morgan and Alex Hales suffered disappointing outings with the bat - Morgan was run out for eight from 18 deliveries, while Hales - batting at No 6 with Jos Buttler given extended rest after the Test series against Windies - was dismissed for a duck second ball.

Roy struck 15 fours and a six in his innings, putting on 129 with Jonny Bairstow (46) for the opening wicket, after the latter was dropped on nine, and then 57 with Test captain Root for the second wicket.

Root racked up four sixes and 11 fours before he was out, leaving Woakes (22no) and Liam Plunkett (4no) to round off the innings.

Moeen Ali (24) and Ben Stokes (23) also got a hit ahead of the opening ODI against Windies at Kensington Oval on Wednesday, a game you can see live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 2.30pm.

Wood - who rattled Windies with a 90mph-plus spell in the third Test in St Lucia - then struck opening batsman Kjorn Ottley with a bouncer before having him caught by Woakes in the fourth over.

Home skipper Kyle Corbin (35) shared a half-century stand with Amir Jangoo (35) for the second wicket before both batsmen were stumped by Bairstow off the spin of Ali and Rashid respectively.

Nicholas Kirton top-scored with 37 - the 20-year-old dismissed when he was caught behind by Bairstow off Plunkett - while Roy capped a fine day with a late run out before Stokes snared the winning wicket.