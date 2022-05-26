Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Velocity

 

Badge

Trailblazers

190-5  (20.0 ov)

Velocity vs Trailblazers

SUMMARY
Trailblazers 1st 190-5 (20.0 ov)
Trailblazers 1st Innings190-5

trailblazers Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
S. Meghana c Cross b Rana 73 47 7 4 155.32
S.S. Mandhana (c) c Bahadur b Cross 1 5 0 0 20.00
J.I. Rodrigues c Rana b Khaka 66 44 7 1 150.00
H.K. Matthews c Chantham b Bahadur 27 16 4 0 168.75
S.I.R. Dunkley c Yadav b Bahadur 19 8 2 1 237.50
R.M. Ghosh Not out 1 1 0 0 100.00
Extras 1nb, 2w, 3
Total 20.0 Overs, 5 wkts 190
To Bat: 
A. Reddy,
S. Khatun,
P.Y. Poonam,
R.S. Thakur,
R.S. Gayakwad

Fall of Wickets

  1. 13 Mandhana 2.3ov
  2. 126 Meghana 14.3ov
  3. 157 Rodrigues 16.6ov
  4. 189 Dunkley 19.4ov
  5. 190 Matthews 19.6ov
Velocity Bowling
O M R W Econ
K.L. Cross 3 0 27 1 9.00
D.B. Sharma 3 0 25 0 8.33
S. Rana 4 0 37 1 9.25
R.P. Yadav 2 0 24 0 12.00
A. Khaka 3 0 27 1 9.00
S. Verma 2 0 19 0 9.50
S.D. Bahadur 3 0 31 2 10.33

Match Details

Date
26th May 2022
Toss
Velocity won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Subrata Roy Sahara Stadium
Umpires
G Venugopal, V Rathi
TV Umpire
H A S Khalid
Match Referee
G S Lakshmi
Reserve Umpire
N Janani