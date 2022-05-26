Velocity vs Trailblazers

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Velocity
–
Trailblazers
190-5 (20.0 ov)
Trailblazers 1st Innings190-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S. Meghana
|c Cross b Rana
|73
|47
|7
|4
|155.32
|S.S. Mandhana (c)
|c Bahadur b Cross
|1
|5
|0
|0
|20.00
|J.I. Rodrigues
|c Rana b Khaka
|66
|44
|7
|1
|150.00
|H.K. Matthews
|c Chantham b Bahadur
|27
|16
|4
|0
|168.75
|S.I.R. Dunkley
|c Yadav b Bahadur
|19
|8
|2
|1
|237.50
|R.M. Ghosh
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|1nb, 2w,
|3
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 5 wkts
|190
Fall of Wickets
- 13 Mandhana 2.3ov
- 126 Meghana 14.3ov
- 157 Rodrigues 16.6ov
- 189 Dunkley 19.4ov
- 190 Matthews 19.6ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|K.L. Cross
|3
|0
|27
|1
|9.00
|D.B. Sharma
|3
|0
|25
|0
|8.33
|S. Rana
|4
|0
|37
|1
|9.25
|R.P. Yadav
|2
|0
|24
|0
|12.00
|A. Khaka
|3
|0
|27
|1
|9.00
|S. Verma
|2
|0
|19
|0
|9.50
|S.D. Bahadur
|3
|0
|31
|2
|10.33
Match Details
- Date
- 26th May 2022
- Toss
- Velocity won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Subrata Roy Sahara Stadium
- Umpires
- G Venugopal, V Rathi
- TV Umpire
- H A S Khalid
- Match Referee
- G S Lakshmi
- Reserve Umpire
- N Janani