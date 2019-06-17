Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

W Indies

6-1 (3.2 ov)
In Play
Badge

Bangladesh

 

West Indies are 6 for 1 with 46.4 overs left

W Indies vs Bangladesh

West Indies vs Bangladesh LIVE!

Live updates from Taunton as the West Indies face Bangladesh. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup.

Match Details

Date
17th Jun 2019
Toss
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Umpires
R J Tucker, S Ravi
TV Umpire
P Wilson
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
H D P K Dharmasena

w indies BATTING CARD

Batsman R
C.H. Gayle c Rahim b Saifuddin 0
E. Lewis Not out 5
Extras 1w, 1
Total 3.2 Overs 6 - 1
Full Batting Card

bangladesh BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Mortaza 2 1 4 0
M. Saifuddin 1.1 0 2 0
Full Bowling Card