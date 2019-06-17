Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
West Indies are 6 for 1 with 46.4 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 17th Jun 2019
- Toss
- Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
- Umpires
- R J Tucker, S Ravi
- TV Umpire
- P Wilson
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- H D P K Dharmasena
w indies BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|C.H. Gayle
|c Rahim b Saifuddin
|0
|E. Lewis
|Not out
|5
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|3.2 Overs
|6 - 1
bangladesh BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Mortaza
|2
|1
|4
|0
|M. Saifuddin
|1.1
|0
|2
|0