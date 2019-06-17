Cricket Match
W Indies
6-1 (3.4 ov)
Bangladesh
W Indies vs Bangladesh
|W Indies 1st
|6-1 (3.4 ov)
|West Indies are 6 for 1 with 46.2 overs left
W Indies 1st Innings6-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|C.H. Gayle
|c Rahim b Saifuddin
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0.00
|E. Lewis
|Not out
|5
|7
|1
|0
|71.43
|S.D. Hope
|Not out
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|3.4 Overs, 1 wkts
|6
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Mortaza
|2
|1
|4
|0
|2.00
|M. Saifuddin
|1.1
|0
|2
|0
|1.71
Match Details
- Date
- 17th Jun 2019
- Toss
- Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
- Umpires
- R J Tucker, S Ravi
- TV Umpire
- P Wilson
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- H D P K Dharmasena
Live Commentary
-
3.4
Mohammad Saifuddin to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
3.3
Mohammad Saifuddin to Shai Hope. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.
-
3.2
OUT! Caught. Mohammad Saifuddin to Chris Gayle. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to wicketkeeper, by Rahim.
-
3.1
Mohammad Saifuddin to Chris Gayle. In-swinging half volley, off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.
-
2.6
Mashrafe Mortaza to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
2.5
Mashrafe Mortaza to Evin Lewis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
2.4
Mashrafe Mortaza to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
2.3
Mashrafe Mortaza to Evin Lewis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, inside edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
2.2
FOUR! Mashrafe Mortaza to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. The first boundary of the day for West Indies. Lewis punches this one on the back-foot through point-cover for four.
-
2.1
Mashrafe Mortaza to Evin Lewis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
1.6
Mohammad Saifuddin to Chris Gayle. Length ball, off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
1.5
Mohammad Saifuddin to Chris Gayle. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
1.4
Mohammad Saifuddin to Chris Gayle. In-swinging half volley, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Saifuddin.
-
1.3
Mohammad Saifuddin to Chris Gayle. In-swinging back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.
-
1.2
Mohammad Saifuddin to Chris Gayle. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Saifuddin.
-
1.2
Wide Mohammad Saifuddin to Chris Gayle. In-swinging yorker, down leg side on the back foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Rahim.
-
1.1
NEW BALL. Mohammad Saifuddin to Evin Lewis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Saikat.
-
0.6
Mashrafe Mortaza to Chris Gayle. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
0.5
Mashrafe Mortaza to Chris Gayle. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
0.4
Mashrafe Mortaza to Chris Gayle. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to second slip for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.
-
0.3
Mashrafe Mortaza to Chris Gayle. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
0.2
Mashrafe Mortaza to Chris Gayle. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Mashrafe Mortaza to Chris Gayle. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.