Day 1 of 1
Badge

W Indies

6-1 (3.4 ov)

In Play
Badge

Bangladesh

 

West Indies are 6 for 1 with 46.2 overs left

W Indies vs Bangladesh

SUMMARY
W Indies 1st 6-1 (3.4 ov)
W Indies 1st Innings6-1

w indies Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
C.H. Gayle c Rahim b Saifuddin 0 13 0 0 0.00
E. Lewis Not out 5 7 1 0 71.43
S.D. Hope Not out 0 2 0 0 0.00
Extras 1w, 1
Total 3.4 Overs, 1 wkts 6
To Bat: 
N. Pooran,
D.M. Bravo,
S.O. Hetmyer,
J.O. Holder,
A.D. Russell,
S.S. Cottrell,
O.R. Thomas,
S.T. Gabriel

Bangladesh Bowling
O M R W Econ
Mortaza 2 1 4 0 2.00
M. Saifuddin 1.1 0 2 0 1.71

Match Details

Date
17th Jun 2019
Toss
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Umpires
R J Tucker, S Ravi
TV Umpire
P Wilson
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
H D P K Dharmasena

Live Commentary

Last Updated: June 17, 2019 10:49am

  •  

    3.4

    Mohammad Saifuddin to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

  •  

    3.3

    Mohammad Saifuddin to Shai Hope. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.

  • 3.2

    OUT! Caught. Mohammad Saifuddin to Chris Gayle. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to wicketkeeper, by Rahim.

  •  

    3.1

    Mohammad Saifuddin to Chris Gayle. In-swinging half volley, off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.

  •  

    2.6

    Mashrafe Mortaza to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.

  •  

    2.5

    Mashrafe Mortaza to Evin Lewis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Das.

  •  

    2.4

    Mashrafe Mortaza to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

  •  

    2.3

    Mashrafe Mortaza to Evin Lewis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, inside edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

  •  

    2.2

    FOUR! Mashrafe Mortaza to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. The first boundary of the day for West Indies. Lewis punches this one on the back-foot through point-cover for four.

  •  

    2.1

    Mashrafe Mortaza to Evin Lewis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

  •  

    1.6

    Mohammad Saifuddin to Chris Gayle. Length ball, off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

  •  

    1.5

    Mohammad Saifuddin to Chris Gayle. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

  •  

    1.4

    Mohammad Saifuddin to Chris Gayle. In-swinging half volley, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Saifuddin.

  •  

    1.3

    Mohammad Saifuddin to Chris Gayle. In-swinging back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.

  •  

    1.2

    Mohammad Saifuddin to Chris Gayle. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Saifuddin.

  •  

    1.2

    Wide Mohammad Saifuddin to Chris Gayle. In-swinging yorker, down leg side on the back foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Rahim.

  •  

    1.1

    NEW BALL. Mohammad Saifuddin to Evin Lewis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Saikat.

  •  

    0.6

    Mashrafe Mortaza to Chris Gayle. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

  •  

    0.5

    Mashrafe Mortaza to Chris Gayle. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

  •  

    0.4

    Mashrafe Mortaza to Chris Gayle. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to second slip for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.

  •  

    0.3

    Mashrafe Mortaza to Chris Gayle. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.

  •  

    0.2

    Mashrafe Mortaza to Chris Gayle. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Mashrafe Mortaza to Chris Gayle. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

