Watch the action from day one of the third and final Test between Windies and England in St Lucia.

Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler rallied England after a familiar batting malfunction as the tourists recovered to 231-4 on day one of the third Test against Windies in St Lucia.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

England - who had been dismissed for 77, 246, 187 and 132 in their four previous innings in the series - slipped to 107-4 after being inserted, with the recalled Keaton Jennings making just eight during a 43-ball knock Sky Sports Cricket's Michael Atherton described as "gruesome".

But Stokes (62no), passed fit having suffered a bruised right heel, and Buttler (67no), who was dropped on , shared an unbroken stand of 124 - their side's first century partnership of the series - as England began their bid to avoid a whitewash following defeats in Barbados and Antigua.

Stokes was superbly caught and bowled by Alzarri Joseph on 52 and headed off the field - before returning with the paceman having overstepped, an error that could prove costly as Windies, without skipper Jason Holder due to his over-rate ban, pursue a series sweep.

Buttler and Stokes' salvo could not mask another top-order collapse, though - the call to reinstate Jennings and shunt Joe Denly to No 3 not reaping rewards as Holder's replacement Keemo Paul took two wickets, including Jennings with his first ball.

Jennings enjoyed two slices of fortune on three, firstly when Kraigg Brathwaite, standing in as skipper due to Holder's over-rate suspension, failed to call for DRS when Kemar Roach pinned the England man on the front pad with a delivery that would have clattered leg stump.

Jennings was dropped by Roston Chase at third slip two balls later after Roach squared him up but his luck ran out when he edged Paul to Darren Bravo at first slip from a flat-footed drive from the first ball after drinks in a session interrupted by 30 minutes due to a rain shower.

Denly survived on the stroke of lunch after gloving Shannon Gabriel behind due to the fact that his hand was off the bat - but fell to the same bowler after the break as England to tumbled to 69-3.

Rory Burns (29) went first, leg before to Paul on review, before Denly (20) was trapped in front an over later, a review failing to save the Kent batsman with Gabriel's ball shown to be angling into the stumps.

Joe Root and Buttler rebuilt with a stand of 38, only for Root - who took 20 balls to get off the mark - to feather Joseph behind on the cut close to tea.

Buttler, having been shelled at slip before he had scored a run after flashing at a Gabriel delivery, and Stokes halted the slide, sealing their 17th and 13th Test fifties from 84 and 94 deliveries respectively.

Stokes and Buttler will look to make their partnership an even more substantial one on Sunday morning before Jonny Bairstow comes in at No 7 - England's decision to move Bairstow down the order, give him back the wicketkeeping gloves and drop Ben Foakes still rankling some pundits.

