Mark Wood claimed his maiden Test five-wicket haul to put England in a dominant position against Windies on day two of the third Test in St Lucia.

In his first appearance of the series, the fast bowler took 4-37 in an initial exceptional eight-over spell, having Shai Hope (1) and Roston Chase caught at gully off consecutive balls before seeing Darren Bravo (6) and Shimron Hetmyer (8) edge him straight to Joe Root at slip.

And, it took Wood just two balls into his new spell to pick up his five-for, hitting the base of middle stump to see the back of Shannon Gabriel to finish with career-best figures of 5-41 - with the Windies bowled out for just 154.

Spinner Moeen Ali played equally pivotal role taking four wickets to rattle through the hosts' batting line-up, dismissing openers Kraigg Brathwaite (12) and John Campbell (41) in successive balls and accounting for Keemo Paul and Alzarri Joseph as Windies lost all 10 of their wickets for just 97 runs.

England had suffered a disastrous collapse of their own in the first session, adding one run to their overnight score before losing 6-45 to be bowled out for 277, Kemar Roach picking up 4-48. But in their second innings the visitors' openers Rory Burns (10 not out) and Keaton Jennings (eight not out) saw out a tricky 10 overs to end the day 19-0 - a lead of 142.

A fiery opening burst on the spicy pitch at Gros Islet from James Anderson and Stuart Broad proved fruitless with Brathwaite and Campbell sharing their fourth opening stand of 50 in the series.

But, the match turned on its head when Joe Root turned to Ali in the 13th over of the innings - the spinner seeing Brathwaite caught in deep before trapping Campbell lbw - with a review from the Windies player confirming the onfield decision.

The introduction of Wood, who consistently clocked deliveries of over 140 kph/87mph, brought further chaos for the home side with Hope (1) and Chase both edging the England seamer to Burns at gully - the latter for a golden duck - as they fell from 57-0 to 59-4.

A rare dominant session for England was ended on a further high for Wood when Hetmyer edged the pace bowler straight to Root at first slip, with the visitors' skipper claiming the catch at the second time of asking with the final delivery before tea.

The brief break did little to slow Wood as he took Darren Bravo's edge with Root doing the rest at first slip and Ali then saw Paul stumped by Bairstow as the home side slumped further.

0:46 Stuart Broad took an exceptional one-handed catch over his shoulder to dismiss Alzarri Joseph on day two of the third Test in St Lucia

Broad then got into the thick of the action, dismissing Shane Dowrich (38) lbw on review and pulled off a sensational one-handed catch to send Joseph back to the pavilion, before Wood mopped up Gabriel in style.

Earlier, England suffered their own, increasingly common, collapse with the Windies pace trio of Roach, Gabriel and Joseph skittling the lower-order in the morning session.

Jos Buttler lasted just two overs when a fast, straight, full delivery from Gabriel splattered the England batsman's stumps and the new ball then accounted for Ben Stokes when an attempted pull shot took saw him top-edge Roach high into the air - Dowrich completing a brilliant diving catch running around to square leg.

The visitors' final four wickets then fell in the space of 13 deliveries for only seven runs but despite a disappointing morning's showing with the bat, England's bowlers ensured they ended the day in the ascendancy.

