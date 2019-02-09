Cricket Match
W Indies
England
114-4 (50.0 ov)
W Indies vs England
|England 1st
|114-4 (50.0 ov)
|England are 114 for 4
England 1st Innings114-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.J. Burns
|lbw Paul
|29
|103
|1
|0
|28.16
|K.K. Jennings
|c Bravo b Paul
|8
|43
|1
|0
|18.60
|J.L. Denly
|lbw Gabriel
|20
|50
|2
|0
|40.00
|J.E. Root (c)
|c Dowrich b Joseph
|15
|54
|2
|0
|27.78
|J.C. Buttler
|Not out
|17
|40
|3
|0
|42.50
|B.A. Stokes
|Not out
|6
|12
|0
|0
|50.00
|Extras
|2nb, 12w, 5lb
|19
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 4 wkts
|114
Fall of Wickets
- 30 Jennings 16.1ov
- 69 Burns 32.2ov
- 69 Denly 33.2ov
- 107 Root 47.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Roach
|15
|7
|25
|0
|1.67
|Gabriel
|14
|3
|32
|1
|2.29
|A.S. Joseph
|9
|2
|23
|1
|2.56
|K.M.A. Paul
|10
|6
|21
|2
|2.10
|Chase
|2
|0
|8
|0
|4.00
Match Details
- Date
- 9th - 13th Feb 2019
- Toss
- Windies won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Beausejour Stadium
- Umpires
- H D P K Dharmasena, R J Tucker
- TV Umpire
- C B Gaffaney
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- G O Brathwaite
Live Commentary
-
49.6
Alzarri Joseph to Ben Stokes. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Paul.
Windies take the session with three more wickets in the bag. Not only have wickets came they have controlled the runs and other than a couple of loose deliveries not given England anything. Once again it is going to be down to the English middle-order to pull the team out of trouble. Join us after tea to see if they can fightback or if Windies will take full advantage of the position they are in.
-
49.5
Alzarri Joseph to Ben Stokes. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, run save by Dowrich.
-
49.4
Alzarri Joseph to Ben Stokes. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
49.3
Alzarri Joseph to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
49.2
Alzarri Joseph to Ben Stokes. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
49.1
Alzarri Joseph to Ben Stokes. In-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
48.6
Roston Chase to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Campbell.
-
48.5
Roston Chase to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
48.4
Roston Chase to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Campbell.
-
48.3
Roston Chase to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Bravo.
-
48.2
Roston Chase to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
48.1
Roston Chase to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Roach.
-
47.6
Alzarri Joseph to Ben Stokes. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
47.5
OUT! Caught. Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to wicketkeeper, by Dowrich. Loose shot to go with the loose delivery. Joseph can find himself lucky that Root isn't in the best of touches as nine times out of 10 that would have been put away comfortably. England lose their fourth with tea looming around the corner.
-
47.4
Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
47.3
Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
47.2
Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, leading edge to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Roach.
-
47.1
Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Roach.
-
46.6
Roston Chase to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
46.5
Roston Chase to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Roach.
-
46.4
Roston Chase to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, leading edge to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Hope.
-
46.3
Roston Chase to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Campbell.
-
46.2
Roston Chase to Jos Buttler. Off break half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Roach.
-
46.1
Roston Chase to Jos Buttler. Off break half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich. Time for spin. The over rate is not looking good at the moment and the pacers are beginning to tire a touch in the hot sun.
-
45.6
Kemar Roach to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Chase.
-
45.5
Kemar Roach to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
45.4
Kemar Roach to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
45.3
Kemar Roach to Jos Buttler. In-swinging half volley, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to square leg for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
45.2
Kemar Roach to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
45.1
Kemar Roach to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
44.6
Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Paul.
-
44.5
Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
44.4
Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root. Out-swinging yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
44.3
Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite, fielded by Gabriel.
-
44.2
Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
44.1
FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Such ease with which Joe Root places the ball through the gap. Four runs off the bat.
-
43.6
Kemar Roach to Joe Root. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for 1 run, run save by Brathwaite, fielded by Gabriel.
-
43.5
Kemar Roach to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to gully for no runs.
-
43.4
Kemar Roach to Joe Root. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
43.3
Kemar Roach to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
43.2
Kemar Roach to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Chase.
-
43.1
APPEAL! Kemar Roach to Jos Buttler. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chase, appeal made for L.B.W. Hooping in-swinger. Doing too much is the call from behind and Windies opt not to review.
-
42.6
Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
42.5
Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
42.4
Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs.
-
42.3
Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
42.2
Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
42.1
Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root. Seaming away short, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
41.6
Kemar Roach to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
41.5
Kemar Roach to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
41.4
Kemar Roach to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
41.3
FOUR! Kemar Roach to Jos Buttler. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. First real loosener Windies have bowled today. Buttler gleefully accepts the short, wide one and slaps it to the fence.
-
41.2
Kemar Roach to Joe Root. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Paul.
-
41.1
Kemar Roach to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
40.6
Keemo Paul to Jos Buttler. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Joseph.
-
40.5
Keemo Paul to Joe Root. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Brathwaite.
-
40.5
No ball Keemo Paul to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dowrich.
-
40.4
Keemo Paul to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to point for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
40.3
Keemo Paul to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
40.2
Keemo Paul to Joe Root. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
40.2
No ball Keemo Paul to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dowrich.
-
40.1
FOUR! Keemo Paul to Joe Root. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Sumptuous cover drive. Everything was in perfect order with the bat coming through the ball and hitting with the swing.