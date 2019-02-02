Watch the best action from the second Test between West Indies and England from Antigua

It was a day of frustration for England’s bowlers as Windies ground out a first-innings lead of 85 runs on day two in Antigua.

The tourists dropped three catches, two off the impressive Stuart Broad (3-42) and the other off James Anderson, while there were numerous near-misses as the Windies closed on 272-6 to strengthen their grip on the second Test.

With the pitch continuing to make life tough for the batsmen, it was a day for digging in rather than elegant stroke-play as England's seamers pressed and probed unrelentingly on an unpredictable surface.

Broad was the pick of them but although no Windies batsman reached 50, in Kraigg Brathwaite (49) and Darren Bravo (33no from 165 balls), in particular, the hosts had the players willing to take their time and wear England down in painstaking fashion to take them a step closer to a series win.

The first hour was dominated by a battle between Broad and Windies opener John Campbell. It was a rather one-sided contest with Campbell needing a review to save himself after being given caught, replays showing the ball came off his forearm, and then nicking to third slip where Jos Buttler dropped a regulation slip catch.

The left-hander thwarted Broad but his luck ran out on 47 when he edged Stokes to second slip, where Buttler clung on.

Brathwaite remained resolute in defence and Shai Hope showed restraint to ensure that despite the considerable efforts of the England bowlers, the morning session brought just one wicket.

Moeen Ali came on to remove Brathwaite soon after lunch, Keaton Jennings on as a substitute fielder with Ben Foakes still off the field with a bruised right hand, taking the catch at short leg.

That brought Bravo in to begin his long vigil but when Broad struck twice in an over - Hope nicking a leg-cutter behind to Jonny Bairstow and Roston Chase bowled three balls later as the ball shot along the deck - England sensed a chance.

Shimron Hetmyer (21) was then dropped at extra cover off an increasingly irate Anderson for the second time in as many Tests but was dismissed by Ali in the next over, Anderson showing Rory Burns how to do it as he took a fine catch running in from long off.

Bravo and Shane Dowrich got Windies through to tea at 212-5, a lead of 25, but with the second new ball due in the first over after the break, England remained in the game.

Broad again came charging in, again he found the edge and again the simple catch was spilled by Buttler, Bravo the fortunate batsman on this occasion.

There was no such luck for Dowrich (31) as he got a ball reminiscent of that which dismissed Joe Root in England's innings, Broad getting one to spit up off a length, hit the glove and loop up to Buttler.

The ball continued to whistle past the outside edge with remarkable regularity for the remainder of the day but Bravo and Jason Holder (19no) held firm and will return on day three, aiming to bat England out of the match.

