Windies are celebrating a famous series win after beating England by 10 wickets in the second Test in Antigua.

Faced with a first-innings deficit of 119, England's batsmen again failed to deliver as they were bowled out for just 132 midway through the evening session.

Kemar Roach (4-52) and Jason Holder (4-43) ended with four wickets apiece and the Windies openers knocked off the 14 runs required amid jubilant scenes at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, to put the home side 2-0 up with one Test to play in the series.

The series is the Windies' first triumph over a major Test-playing nation, home or away, since they beat New Zealand in 2012.

England had started the day brightly, taking the final four Windies wickets for just 34 runs although there was time for Darren Bravo (50) to reach his half-century from 215 balls, the slowest by a West Indian in Tests, before he was the last man out, stumped off Moeen Ali (3-62).

The England openers survived the four overs before lunch and, although Joe Denly was dropped by Kraigg Brathwaite at fine leg before getting off the mark, their stand reached 35 before another collapse ensued.

Rory Burns guided Holder's first ball of the day to John Campbell at third slip, attempting to cut a ball that nipped back at him, before the Windies skipper beat Jonny Bairstow's booming drive to peg back off stump.

Alzarri Joseph (2-12), playing despite his mother passing away overnight, then removed Joe Root (7), given out caught behind after a review, and Denly (17), who lost his off stump after shouldering arms.

Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes - after being dropped on nought by Campbell - got through to tea but Roach bowled Stokes (11), via a thick inside edge, soon after the interval and made a mess of Ali's stumps in his next over.

There was a brief counter from Buttler and Ben Foakes (13) but a hooping in-swinger from Roach did for the latter, lbw, and England's chances evaporated completely when Buttler (24) was caught on the crease by Holder.

Sam Curran (13no) struck a pair of boundaries but he was left stranded as Roach hit Stuart Broad plumb in front and James Anderson chipped Holder's slower ball to Joseph at mid on.

It took just 2.1 overs for the home side to complete the win and Campbell sealed it in style, smashing Anderson over midwicket for six. But while Windies bask in the glory of a thoroughly-deserved series win, England must regroup ahead of the the third Test in St Lucia, where they will be targeting a consolation win.

