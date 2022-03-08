Cricket Match
W Indies
England
135-5 (43.5 ov)
W Indies vs England
|England 1st
|135-5 (43.5 ov)
|England are 135 for 5
England 1st Innings135-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.Z. Lees
|lbw Roach
|4
|9
|1
|0
|44.44
|Z. Crawley
|c Da Silva b Seales
|8
|11
|2
|0
|72.73
|J.E. Root (c)
|b Roach
|13
|14
|3
|0
|92.86
|D.W. Lawrence
|c Blackwood b Holder
|20
|38
|3
|0
|52.63
|B.A. Stokes
|b Seales
|36
|95
|4
|0
|37.89
|J.M. Bairstow
|Not out
|33
|91
|5
|0
|36.26
|B.T. Foakes
|Not out
|13
|8
|3
|0
|162.50
|Extras
|3nb, 5lb
|8
|Total
|43.5 Overs, 5 wkts
|135
- To Bat:
- C.R. Woakes,
- C. Overton,
- M.A. Wood,
- M.J. Leach
Fall of Wickets
- 12 Lees 2.3ov
- 17 Crawley 3.5ov
- 27 Root 8.2ov
- 48 Lawrence 15.4ov
- 115 Stokes 39.6ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Roach
|10.5
|2
|49
|2
|4.52
|J.N. Seales
|13
|5
|40
|2
|3.08
|Holder
|8
|5
|7
|1
|0.88
|A.S. Joseph
|11
|0
|34
|0
|3.09
Match Details
- Date
- 8th - 12th Mar 2022
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
- Umpires
- G O Brathwaite, J S Wilson
- TV Umpire
- L A Reifer
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- N Duguid
Live Commentary
-
43.5
Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
43.4
Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge back to bowler for no runs.
-
43.3
Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
43.2
Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
43.1
Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Joseph.
-
42.6
Kemar Roach to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Blackwood.
-
42.5
FOUR! Kemar Roach to Ben Foakes. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs.
-
42.4
Kemar Roach to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Blackwood.
-
42.3
Kemar Roach to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
42.2
FOUR! Kemar Roach to Ben Foakes. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
-
42.1
Kemar Roach to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Brooks.
-
42.1
FOUR! Kemar Roach to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to third man and it was a no ball.
-
41.6
Jayden Seales to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
41.5
Jayden Seales to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
41.4
Jayden Seales to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge back to bowler for no runs.
-
41.3
Jayden Seales to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Roach.
-
41.2
Jayden Seales to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Roach.
-
41.1
Jayden Seales to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Permaul.
-
40.6
Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Permaul, fielded by Bonner.
-
40.5
Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
40.4
Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Brooks, fielded by Blackwood.
-
40.3
Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
40.2
Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
40.1
Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Permaul.
-
39.6
OUT! Bowled. Jayden Seales to Ben Stokes. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, inside edge. Dragged on!
-
39.5
Jayden Seales to Ben Stokes. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
39.4
FOUR! Jayden Seales to Ben Stokes. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
39.3
FOUR! Jayden Seales to Ben Stokes. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
39.2
Jayden Seales to Ben Stokes. Length ball, to leg no foot movement defending, outside edge to first slip for no runs, fielded by Campbell.
-
39.1
Jayden Seales to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Joseph.
-
38.6
FOUR! Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past long on for 4 runs.
-
38.5
Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
38.4
Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Joseph.
-
38.3
Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Permaul.
-
38.2
Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Joseph.
-
38.1
Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
37.6
Jayden Seales to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
37.5
Jayden Seales to Ben Stokes. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
37.4
Jayden Seales to Ben Stokes. Length ball, off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
37.3
Jayden Seales to Ben Stokes. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
37.2
Jayden Seales to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
37.1
Jayden Seales to Ben Stokes. Length ball, off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
36.6
Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Joseph.
-
36.5
Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
36.4
Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
36.3
Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
36.2
Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
36.1
Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
35.6
Jayden Seales to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
35.5
FOUR! Jayden Seales to Jonny Bairstow. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Cuts it perfectly.
-
35.4
Jayden Seales to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to point for no runs, fielded by Blackwood.
-
35.3
Jayden Seales to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid off for 1 run, run save by Roach.
-
35.2
Jayden Seales to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
35.1
Jayden Seales to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
34.6
Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Yorker, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
34.5
FOUR! Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
-
34.4
Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, inside edge to silly point for no runs.
-
34.3
Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
34.2
Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Permaul.
-
34.1
Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Permaul.
-
33.6
Alzarri Joseph to Ben Stokes. Short, down leg side no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
33.5
Alzarri Joseph to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
33.4
Alzarri Joseph to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
33.3
Alzarri Joseph to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
33.2
Alzarri Joseph to Ben Stokes. Length ball, off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
33.1
FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Late Cut, bottom edge past third man for 4 runs.