Day 1 of 5
Badge

W Indies

 

In Play
Badge

England

135-5  (43.5 ov)

W Indies vs England

SUMMARY
England 1st 135-5 (43.5 ov)
England 1st Innings135-5

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
A.Z. Lees lbw Roach 4 9 1 0 44.44
Z. Crawley c Da Silva b Seales 8 11 2 0 72.73
J.E. Root (c) b Roach 13 14 3 0 92.86
D.W. Lawrence c Blackwood b Holder 20 38 3 0 52.63
B.A. Stokes b Seales 36 95 4 0 37.89
J.M. Bairstow Not out 33 91 5 0 36.26
B.T. Foakes Not out 13 8 3 0 162.50
Extras 3nb, 5lb 8
Total 43.5 Overs, 5 wkts 135
To Bat: 
C.R. Woakes,
C. Overton,
M.A. Wood,
M.J. Leach

Fall of Wickets

  1. 12 Lees 2.3ov
  2. 17 Crawley 3.5ov
  3. 27 Root 8.2ov
  4. 48 Lawrence 15.4ov
  5. 115 Stokes 39.6ov
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
W Indies Bowling
O M R W Econ
Roach 10.5 2 49 2 4.52
J.N. Seales 13 5 40 2 3.08
Holder 8 5 7 1 0.88
A.S. Joseph 11 0 34 0 3.09

Match Details

Date
8th - 12th Mar 2022
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Umpires
G O Brathwaite, J S Wilson
TV Umpire
L A Reifer
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
N Duguid

Live Commentary

Last Updated: March 8, 2022 6:13pm

  •  

    43.5

    Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

  •  

    43.4

    Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    43.3

    Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

  •  

    43.2

    Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    43.1

    Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Joseph.

  •  

    42.6

    Kemar Roach to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Blackwood.

  •  

    42.5

    FOUR! Kemar Roach to Ben Foakes. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    42.4

    Kemar Roach to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Blackwood.

  •  

    42.3

    Kemar Roach to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    42.2

    FOUR! Kemar Roach to Ben Foakes. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    42.1

    Kemar Roach to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Brooks.

  •  

    42.1

    FOUR! Kemar Roach to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to third man and it was a no ball.

  •  

    41.6

    Jayden Seales to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    41.5

    Jayden Seales to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

  •  

    41.4

    Jayden Seales to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    41.3

    Jayden Seales to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Roach.

  •  

    41.2

    Jayden Seales to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Roach.

  •  

    41.1

    Jayden Seales to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Permaul.

  •  

    40.6

    Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Permaul, fielded by Bonner.

  •  

    40.5

    Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

  •  

    40.4

    Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Brooks, fielded by Blackwood.

  •  

    40.3

    Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    40.2

    Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

  •  

    40.1

    Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Permaul.

  • 39.6

    OUT! Bowled. Jayden Seales to Ben Stokes. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, inside edge. Dragged on!

  •  

    39.5

    Jayden Seales to Ben Stokes. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    39.4

    FOUR! Jayden Seales to Ben Stokes. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    39.3

    FOUR! Jayden Seales to Ben Stokes. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    39.2

    Jayden Seales to Ben Stokes. Length ball, to leg no foot movement defending, outside edge to first slip for no runs, fielded by Campbell.

  •  

    39.1

    Jayden Seales to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Joseph.

  •  

    38.6

    FOUR! Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    38.5

    Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

  •  

    38.4

    Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Joseph.

  •  

    38.3

    Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Permaul.

  •  

    38.2

    Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Joseph.

  •  

    38.1

    Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

  •  

    37.6

    Jayden Seales to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    37.5

    Jayden Seales to Ben Stokes. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    37.4

    Jayden Seales to Ben Stokes. Length ball, off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    37.3

    Jayden Seales to Ben Stokes. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

  •  

    37.2

    Jayden Seales to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    37.1

    Jayden Seales to Ben Stokes. Length ball, off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    36.6

    Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Joseph.

  •  

    36.5

    Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    36.4

    Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    36.3

    Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    36.2

    Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    36.1

    Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    35.6

    Jayden Seales to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    35.5

    FOUR! Jayden Seales to Jonny Bairstow. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Cuts it perfectly.

  •  

    35.4

    Jayden Seales to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to point for no runs, fielded by Blackwood.

  •  

    35.3

    Jayden Seales to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid off for 1 run, run save by Roach.

  •  

    35.2

    Jayden Seales to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    35.1

    Jayden Seales to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    34.6

    Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Yorker, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    34.5

    FOUR! Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    34.4

    Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, inside edge to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    34.3

    Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    34.2

    Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Permaul.

  •  

    34.1

    Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Permaul.

  •  

    33.6

    Alzarri Joseph to Ben Stokes. Short, down leg side no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    33.5

    Alzarri Joseph to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    33.4

    Alzarri Joseph to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    33.3

    Alzarri Joseph to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    33.2

    Alzarri Joseph to Ben Stokes. Length ball, off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    33.1

    FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Late Cut, bottom edge past third man for 4 runs.

Full Commentary