Cricket Match
W Indies
England
W Indies vs England
England 1st Innings9-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.Z. Lees
|Not out
|3
|16
|0
|0
|18.75
|Z. Crawley
|Not out
|5
|14
|1
|0
|35.71
|Extras
|1lb
|1
|Total
|4.5 Overs, 0 wkts
|9
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Roach
|2.5
|0
|6
|0
|2.12
|J.N. Seales
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1.00
Match Details
- Date
- 24th - 28th Mar 2022
- Toss
- West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- National Cricket Stadium, Grenada
- Umpires
- G O Brathwaite, J S Wilson
- TV Umpire
- N Duguid
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- L A Reifer
Live Commentary
-
4.6
Kemar Roach to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
4.5
FOUR! Kemar Roach to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs. First boundary of the match.
-
4.4
Kemar Roach to Zak Crawley. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
4.3
APPEAL! Kemar Roach to Zak Crawley. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, hit pad to second slip for no runs, fielded by Holder, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
4.2
Kemar Roach to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Mayers.
-
4.1
Kemar Roach to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Brooks.
-
3.6
Jayden Seales to Alex Lees. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Brooks.
-
3.5
APPEAL! Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Half volley, to leg on the back foot working, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Joseph, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
3.4
Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
3.3
Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
3.2
Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
3.1
Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
2.6
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
2.5
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
2.4
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
2.3
Kemar Roach to Zak Crawley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Seales.
-
2.2
Kemar Roach to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
2.1
Kemar Roach to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Brooks.
-
1.6
Jayden Seales to Alex Lees. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
1.5
Jayden Seales to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Joseph.
-
1.4
Jayden Seales to Alex Lees. Seaming away length ball, middle stump no foot movement defending, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
1.3
Jayden Seales to Alex Lees. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Roach.
-
1.2
Jayden Seales to Alex Lees. In-swinging back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
1.1
Jayden Seales to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
0.6
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Mayers.
-
0.5
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
0.4
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
0.3
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
0.2
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, run save by Mayers.