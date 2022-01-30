Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

W Indies

179-4

In Play
Badge

England

56-2  (5.5 ov)

England need 124 runs to win from 14.1 overs

W Indies vs England

England 1st 56-2 (5.5 ov)
W Indies 1st 179-4 (20.0 ov)
England need 124 runs to win from 14.1 overs

England 1st Innings56-2

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.J. Roy c Pooran b Hosein 8 5 2 0 160.00
T. Banton c Holder b Smith 16 12 2 1 133.33
J.M. Vince Not out 27 13 3 1 207.69
M.M. Ali (c) Not out 2 5 0 0 40.00
Extras 2w, 1lb 3
Total 5.5 Overs, 2 wkts 56
To Bat: 
L.S. Livingstone,
S.W. Billings,
P.D. Salt,
C.J. Jordan,
A.U. Rashid,
S. Mahmood,
R.J.W. Topley

Fall of Wickets

  1. 8 Roy 0.5ov
  2. 40 Banton 3.4ov
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
W Indies Bowling
O M R W Econ
A.J. Hosein 1 0 10 1 10.00
Holder 1 0 17 0 17.00
Cottrell 2 0 15 0 7.50
O.F. Smith 1.2 0 10 1 7.50

W Indies 1st Innings179-4

w indies Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
B.A. King c Jordan b Livingstone 34 31 2 2 109.68
K.R. Mayers c Salt b Rashid 31 19 3 2 163.16
R. Shepherd c Mahmood b Livingstone 6 5 0 1 120.00
N. Pooran b Rashid 21 24 0 1 87.50
K.A. Pollard (c) Not out 41 25 1 2 164.00
R. Powell Not out 35 17 1 4 205.88
Extras 1nb, 7w, 3lb 11
Total 20.0 Overs, 4 wkts 179
To Bat: 
J.O. Holder,
F.A. Allen,
A.J. Hosein,
S.S. Cottrell,
O.F. Smith

Fall of Wickets

  1. 59 Mayers 6.4ov
  2. 67 Shepherd 7.5ov
  3. 89 King 10.4ov
  4. 105 Pooran 14.4ov
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Topley 4 0 43 0 10.75
S. Mahmood 2 0 27 0 13.50
Ali 3 0 20 0 6.67
Jordan 4 0 52 0 13.00
Rashid 4 0 17 2 4.25
L.S. Livingstone 3 0 17 2 5.67

Match Details

Date
30th - 31st Jan 2022
Toss
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Kensington Oval
Umpires
G O Brathwaite, N Duguid
TV Umpire
P A Gustard
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
L A Reifer

Live Commentary

Last Updated: January 30, 2022 10:13pm

  •  

    5.5

    Odean Smith to James Vince. Full toss, off stump no foot movement pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Mayers.

  •  

    5.4

    Odean Smith to James Vince. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    5.3

    Odean Smith to James Vince. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Powell.

  •  

    5.2

    Odean Smith to Moeen Ali. Short, down leg side on the back foot cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.

  •  

    5.1

    Odean Smith to Moeen Ali. Length ball, off stump no foot movement driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Allen.

  •  

    4.6

    FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to James Vince. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.5

    Sheldon Cottrell to James Vince. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Allen.

  •  

    4.4

    FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to James Vince. Off cutter back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.3

    Sheldon Cottrell to James Vince. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Allen.

  •  

    4.2

    Sheldon Cottrell to James Vince. Off cutter short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Powell.

  •  

    4.1

    Sheldon Cottrell to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    3.6

    Odean Smith to Moeen Ali. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Powell.

  •  

    3.5

    Odean Smith to Moeen Ali. Short, down leg side on the back foot Fended, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to second slip for no runs, dropped catch by Holder.

  • 3.4

    OUT! Caught. Odean Smith to Tom Banton. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on, caught by Holder. Banton fails yet another time in this series.

  •  

    3.3

    Odean Smith to Tom Banton. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    3.2

    Odean Smith to Tom Banton. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    3.2

    Wide Odean Smith to Tom Banton. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    3.1

    SIX! Odean Smith to Tom Banton. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.

  •  

    3.1

    Wide Odean Smith to Tom Banton. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Pooran, fielded by Cottrell.

  •  

    2.6

    Sheldon Cottrell to Tom Banton. Short, to leg on the back foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, run save by Smith.

  •  

    2.5

    FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Tom Banton. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Loose ball put away!

  •  

    2.4

    Sheldon Cottrell to Tom Banton. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Pollard.

  •  

    2.3

    Sheldon Cottrell to Tom Banton. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Smith.

  •  

    2.2

    Sheldon Cottrell to Tom Banton. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    2.1

    Sheldon Cottrell to Tom Banton. Short, to leg on the back foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    1.6

    FOUR! Jason Holder to James Vince. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    1.5

    Jason Holder to James Vince. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Allen.

  •  

    1.4

    SIX! Jason Holder to James Vince. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.

  •  

    1.3

    Jason Holder to James Vince. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Smith.

  •  

    1.2

    Jason Holder to Tom Banton. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Allen.

  •  

    1.1

    FOUR! Jason Holder to Tom Banton. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    0.6

    Akeal Hosein to James Vince. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Smith.

  • 0.5

    OUT! Caught. Akeal Hosein to Jason Roy. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, bottom edge to short leg, caught by Pooran. Akeal Hosein draws the first blood.

  •  

    0.4

    Akeal Hosein to Jason Roy. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Holder.

  •  

    0.3

    Akeal Hosein to Jason Roy. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Smith.

  •  

    0.2

    FOUR! Akeal Hosein to Jason Roy. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. FOUR! Akeal Hosein to Jason Roy. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    19.6

    Chris Jordan to Rovman Powell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid. That brings the first innings to a close. West Indies have set a target of 180 for the visitors. A nail-biting chase awaits us. Stay tuned.

  •  

    19.5

    Chris Jordan to Kieron Pollard. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Banton.

  •  

    19.4

    Chris Jordan to Kieron Pollard. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 2 runs, fielded by Banton.

  •  

    19.4

    Wide Chris Jordan to Rovman Powell. Full toss, down leg side no foot movement Leave, Left for 2 runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    19.3

    SIX! Chris Jordan to Rovman Powell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    19.2

    Chris Jordan to Kieron Pollard. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Banton.

  •  

    19.1

    SIX! Chris Jordan to Kieron Pollard. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    18.6

    Reece Topley to Rovman Powell. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    18.6

    Wide Reece Topley to Rovman Powell. Yorker, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    18.5

    Reece Topley to Kieron Pollard. Full toss, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Banton.

  •  

    18.4

    Reece Topley to Kieron Pollard. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Banton.

  •  

    18.3

    Reece Topley to Kieron Pollard. Yorker, to leg on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Banton.

  •  

    18.2

    Reece Topley to Kieron Pollard. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long off for 2 runs, run save by Salt, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    18.1

    SIX! Reece Topley to Kieron Pollard. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. What a hit! Tonks it over the fence for a maximum.

  •  

    17.6

    Chris Jordan to Rovman Powell. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, bottom edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    17.5

    SIX! Chris Jordan to Rovman Powell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.

  •  

    17.4

    SIX! Chris Jordan to Rovman Powell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    17.3

    Chris Jordan to Kieron Pollard. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    17.2

    Chris Jordan to Rovman Powell. Half volley, off stump no foot movement flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    17.1

    Chris Jordan to Kieron Pollard. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Banton.

  •  

    16.6

    FOUR! Reece Topley to Rovman Powell. Yorker, down leg side on the back foot working, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    16.5

    Reece Topley to Kieron Pollard. Slower ball short, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Banton.

  •  

    16.4

    FOUR! Reece Topley to Kieron Pollard. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    16.3

    Reece Topley to Rovman Powell. Half volley, middle stump no foot movement driving, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    16.2

    SIX! Reece Topley to Rovman Powell. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Into the stands.

  •  

    16.1

    Reece Topley to Rovman Powell. Slower ball back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Jordan.

  •  

    15.6

    Saqib Mahmood to Rovman Powell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    15.5

    FREE HIT. Saqib Mahmood to Rovman Powell. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    15.5

    No ball Saqib Mahmood to Rovman Powell. Beamer, down leg side ducked Leave, Left and it was a no ball, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    15.4

    Saqib Mahmood to Kieron Pollard. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    15.3

    Saqib Mahmood to Rovman Powell. Yorker, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.

  •  

    15.2

    Saqib Mahmood to Kieron Pollard. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for 1 run, fielded by Banton.

  •  

    15.1

    Saqib Mahmood to Kieron Pollard. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Livingstone.

  •  

    15.1

    Wide Saqib Mahmood to Kieron Pollard. Half volley, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Billings.

