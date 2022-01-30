Cricket Match
W Indies
179-4
England
56-2 (5.5 ov)
W Indies vs England
|England 1st
|56-2 (5.5 ov)
|W Indies 1st
|179-4 (20.0 ov)
|England need 124 runs to win from 14.1 overs
England 1st Innings56-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|c Pooran b Hosein
|8
|5
|2
|0
|160.00
|T. Banton
|c Holder b Smith
|16
|12
|2
|1
|133.33
|J.M. Vince
|Not out
|27
|13
|3
|1
|207.69
|M.M. Ali (c)
|Not out
|2
|5
|0
|0
|40.00
|Extras
|2w, 1lb
|3
|Total
|5.5 Overs, 2 wkts
|56
Fall of Wickets
- 8 Roy 0.5ov
- 40 Banton 3.4ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|A.J. Hosein
|1
|0
|10
|1
|10.00
|Holder
|1
|0
|17
|0
|17.00
|Cottrell
|2
|0
|15
|0
|7.50
|O.F. Smith
|1.2
|0
|10
|1
|7.50
W Indies 1st Innings179-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|B.A. King
|c Jordan b Livingstone
|34
|31
|2
|2
|109.68
|K.R. Mayers
|c Salt b Rashid
|31
|19
|3
|2
|163.16
|R. Shepherd
|c Mahmood b Livingstone
|6
|5
|0
|1
|120.00
|N. Pooran
|b Rashid
|21
|24
|0
|1
|87.50
|K.A. Pollard (c)
|Not out
|41
|25
|1
|2
|164.00
|R. Powell
|Not out
|35
|17
|1
|4
|205.88
|Extras
|1nb, 7w, 3lb
|11
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 4 wkts
|179
Fall of Wickets
- 59 Mayers 6.4ov
- 67 Shepherd 7.5ov
- 89 King 10.4ov
- 105 Pooran 14.4ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Topley
|4
|0
|43
|0
|10.75
|S. Mahmood
|2
|0
|27
|0
|13.50
|Ali
|3
|0
|20
|0
|6.67
|Jordan
|4
|0
|52
|0
|13.00
|Rashid
|4
|0
|17
|2
|4.25
|L.S. Livingstone
|3
|0
|17
|2
|5.67
Match Details
- Date
- 30th - 31st Jan 2022
- Toss
- West Indies won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Kensington Oval
- Umpires
- G O Brathwaite, N Duguid
- TV Umpire
- P A Gustard
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- L A Reifer
Live Commentary
-
5.5
Odean Smith to James Vince. Full toss, off stump no foot movement pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Mayers.
-
5.4
Odean Smith to James Vince. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
5.3
Odean Smith to James Vince. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Powell.
-
5.2
Odean Smith to Moeen Ali. Short, down leg side on the back foot cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
5.1
Odean Smith to Moeen Ali. Length ball, off stump no foot movement driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Allen.
-
4.6
FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to James Vince. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs.
-
4.5
Sheldon Cottrell to James Vince. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Allen.
-
4.4
FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to James Vince. Off cutter back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
4.3
Sheldon Cottrell to James Vince. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Allen.
-
4.2
Sheldon Cottrell to James Vince. Off cutter short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Powell.
-
4.1
Sheldon Cottrell to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to square leg for 1 run.
-
3.6
Odean Smith to Moeen Ali. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
3.5
Odean Smith to Moeen Ali. Short, down leg side on the back foot Fended, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to second slip for no runs, dropped catch by Holder.
-
3.4
OUT! Caught. Odean Smith to Tom Banton. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on, caught by Holder. Banton fails yet another time in this series.
-
3.3
Odean Smith to Tom Banton. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
3.2
Odean Smith to Tom Banton. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body to silly mid on for no runs.
-
3.2
Wide Odean Smith to Tom Banton. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
3.1
SIX! Odean Smith to Tom Banton. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.
-
3.1
Wide Odean Smith to Tom Banton. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Pooran, fielded by Cottrell.
-
2.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Tom Banton. Short, to leg on the back foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, run save by Smith.
-
2.5
FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Tom Banton. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Loose ball put away!
-
2.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Tom Banton. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
2.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Tom Banton. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
2.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Tom Banton. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
2.1
Sheldon Cottrell to Tom Banton. Short, to leg on the back foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
1.6
FOUR! Jason Holder to James Vince. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
1.5
Jason Holder to James Vince. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Allen.
-
1.4
SIX! Jason Holder to James Vince. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
1.3
Jason Holder to James Vince. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Smith.
-
1.2
Jason Holder to Tom Banton. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Allen.
-
1.1
FOUR! Jason Holder to Tom Banton. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
0.6
Akeal Hosein to James Vince. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Smith.
-
0.5
OUT! Caught. Akeal Hosein to Jason Roy. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, bottom edge to short leg, caught by Pooran. Akeal Hosein draws the first blood.
-
0.4
Akeal Hosein to Jason Roy. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
0.3
Akeal Hosein to Jason Roy. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
0.2
FOUR! Akeal Hosein to Jason Roy. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. FOUR! Akeal Hosein to Jason Roy. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
19.6
Chris Jordan to Rovman Powell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid. That brings the first innings to a close. West Indies have set a target of 180 for the visitors. A nail-biting chase awaits us. Stay tuned.
-
19.5
Chris Jordan to Kieron Pollard. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Banton.
-
19.4
Chris Jordan to Kieron Pollard. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 2 runs, fielded by Banton.
-
19.4
Wide Chris Jordan to Rovman Powell. Full toss, down leg side no foot movement Leave, Left for 2 runs, fielded by Billings.
-
19.3
SIX! Chris Jordan to Rovman Powell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
19.2
Chris Jordan to Kieron Pollard. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Banton.
-
19.1
SIX! Chris Jordan to Kieron Pollard. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
18.6
Reece Topley to Rovman Powell. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
18.6
Wide Reece Topley to Rovman Powell. Yorker, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
-
18.5
Reece Topley to Kieron Pollard. Full toss, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Banton.
-
18.4
Reece Topley to Kieron Pollard. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Banton.
-
18.3
Reece Topley to Kieron Pollard. Yorker, to leg on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Banton.
-
18.2
Reece Topley to Kieron Pollard. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long off for 2 runs, run save by Salt, fielded by Roy.
-
18.1
SIX! Reece Topley to Kieron Pollard. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. What a hit! Tonks it over the fence for a maximum.
-
17.6
Chris Jordan to Rovman Powell. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, bottom edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
17.5
SIX! Chris Jordan to Rovman Powell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
17.4
SIX! Chris Jordan to Rovman Powell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
17.3
Chris Jordan to Kieron Pollard. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
17.2
Chris Jordan to Rovman Powell. Half volley, off stump no foot movement flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
17.1
Chris Jordan to Kieron Pollard. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Banton.
-
16.6
FOUR! Reece Topley to Rovman Powell. Yorker, down leg side on the back foot working, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
16.5
Reece Topley to Kieron Pollard. Slower ball short, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Banton.
-
16.4
FOUR! Reece Topley to Kieron Pollard. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
16.3
Reece Topley to Rovman Powell. Half volley, middle stump no foot movement driving, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Salt.
-
16.2
SIX! Reece Topley to Rovman Powell. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Into the stands.
-
16.1
Reece Topley to Rovman Powell. Slower ball back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Jordan.
-
15.6
Saqib Mahmood to Rovman Powell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
15.5
FREE HIT. Saqib Mahmood to Rovman Powell. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
15.5
No ball Saqib Mahmood to Rovman Powell. Beamer, down leg side ducked Leave, Left and it was a no ball, fielded by Billings.
-
15.4
Saqib Mahmood to Kieron Pollard. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Salt.
-
15.3
Saqib Mahmood to Rovman Powell. Yorker, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
15.2
Saqib Mahmood to Kieron Pollard. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for 1 run, fielded by Banton.
-
15.1
Saqib Mahmood to Kieron Pollard. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Livingstone.
-
15.1
Wide Saqib Mahmood to Kieron Pollard. Half volley, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Billings.