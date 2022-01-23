Cricket Match
W Indies
England
24-0 (3.4 ov)
W Indies vs England
|England 1st
|14-0 (2.5 ov)
|England are 24 for 0 with 16.2 overs left
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|Not out
|7
|11
|1
|0
|63.64
|T. Banton
|Not out
|17
|11
|2
|1
|154.55
|Extras
|0
|Total
|2.5 Overs, 0 wkts
|14
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Cottrell
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6.00
|Holder
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1.00
|A.J. Hosein
|0.5
|0
|7
|0
|8.40
Match Details
- Date
- 23rd - 24th Jan 2022
- Toss
- West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Kensington Oval
- Umpires
- J S Wilson, N Duguid
- TV Umpire
- G O Brathwaite
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- P A Gustard
Live Commentary
-
3.4
FOUR! Fabian Allen to Tom Banton. Arm length ball, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
-
3.3
Fabian Allen to Jason Roy. Arm ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Shepherd.
-
3.2
FOUR! Fabian Allen to Jason Roy. Arm length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.
-
3.1
Fabian Allen to Jason Roy. Arm ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
2.6
Akeal Hosein to Jason Roy. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
2.5
Akeal Hosein to Jason Roy. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to silly point for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
2.4
Akeal Hosein to Tom Banton. Arm length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.
-
2.3
SIX! Akeal Hosein to Tom Banton. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.
-
2.2
Akeal Hosein to Tom Banton. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
2.1
APPEAL! Akeal Hosein to Tom Banton. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Hope, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
1.6
Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
1.5
Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Full toss, to leg on the front foot working, leading edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
1.4
Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Half volley, middle stump backing away pushing, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
1.3
Jason Holder to Tom Banton. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Hosein.
-
1.2
Jason Holder to Tom Banton. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
1.1
Jason Holder to Tom Banton. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Pollard, fielded by Smith.
-
0.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
0.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Bravo.
-
0.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Tom Banton. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shepherd.
-
0.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Tom Banton. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Bravo.
-
0.2
FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Tom Banton. In-swinging back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy. In-swinging half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Smith.