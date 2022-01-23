Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

W Indies

 

In Play
Badge

England

24-0  (3.4 ov)

England are 24 for 0 with 16.2 overs left

W Indies vs England

SUMMARY
England 1st 14-0 (2.5 ov)
England 1st Innings14-0

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.J. Roy Not out 7 11 1 0 63.64
T. Banton Not out 17 11 2 1 154.55
Extras 0
Total 2.5 Overs, 0 wkts 14
To Bat: 
J.M. Vince,
M.M. Ali,
E.J.G. Morgan,
S.W. Billings,
C.J. Jordan,
L.A. Dawson,
A.U. Rashid,
S. Mahmood,
R.J.W. Topley

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
W Indies Bowling
O M R W Econ
Cottrell 1 0 6 0 6.00
Holder 1 0 1 0 1.00
A.J. Hosein 0.5 0 7 0 8.40

Match Details

Date
23rd - 24th Jan 2022
Toss
West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Kensington Oval
Umpires
J S Wilson, N Duguid
TV Umpire
G O Brathwaite
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
P A Gustard

Live Commentary

Last Updated: January 23, 2022 8:13pm

  •  

    3.4

    FOUR! Fabian Allen to Tom Banton. Arm length ball, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.3

    Fabian Allen to Jason Roy. Arm ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Shepherd.

  •  

    3.2

    FOUR! Fabian Allen to Jason Roy. Arm length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.1

    Fabian Allen to Jason Roy. Arm ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    2.6

    Akeal Hosein to Jason Roy. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.

  •  

    2.5

    Akeal Hosein to Jason Roy. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to silly point for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    2.4

    Akeal Hosein to Tom Banton. Arm length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.

  •  

    2.3

    SIX! Akeal Hosein to Tom Banton. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.

  •  

    2.2

    Akeal Hosein to Tom Banton. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Smith.

  •  

    2.1

    APPEAL! Akeal Hosein to Tom Banton. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Hope, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    1.6

    Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    1.5

    Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Full toss, to leg on the front foot working, leading edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pollard.

  •  

    1.4

    Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Half volley, middle stump backing away pushing, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pollard.

  •  

    1.3

    Jason Holder to Tom Banton. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Hosein.

  •  

    1.2

    Jason Holder to Tom Banton. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Pollard.

  •  

    1.1

    Jason Holder to Tom Banton. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Pollard, fielded by Smith.

  •  

    0.6

    Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    0.5

    Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Bravo.

  •  

    0.4

    Sheldon Cottrell to Tom Banton. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shepherd.

  •  

    0.3

    Sheldon Cottrell to Tom Banton. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Bravo.

  •  

    0.2

    FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Tom Banton. In-swinging back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy. In-swinging half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Smith.

Full Commentary