Day 1 of 1
Badge

W Indies

 

In Play
Badge

England

37-1  (5.3 ov)

England are 37 for 1 with 14.3 overs left

W Indies vs England

SUMMARY
England 1st 37-1 (5.3 ov)
England 1st Innings37-1

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.J. Roy Not out 27 24 3 1 112.50
T. Banton c Mayers b Holder 4 4 1 0 100.00
J.M. Vince Not out 6 5 1 0 120.00
Extras 0
Total 5.3 Overs, 1 wkts 37
To Bat: 
M.M. Ali,
L.S. Livingstone,
S.W. Billings,
P.D. Salt,
C.J. Jordan,
A.U. Rashid,
T.S. Mills,
R.J.W. Topley

Fall of Wickets

  1. 8 Banton 1.6ov
W Indies Bowling
O M R W Econ
Cottrell 3 0 29 0 9.67
Holder 2 0 3 1 1.50

Match Details

Date
29th - 30th Jan 2022
Toss
West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Kensington Oval
Umpires
L A Reifer, P A Gustard
TV Umpire
G O Brathwaite
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
N Duguid

Live Commentary

Last Updated: January 29, 2022 8:25pm

  •  

    5.3

    Romario Shepherd to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, inside edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Drakes.

  •  

    5.2

    FOUR! Romario Shepherd to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.1

    Romario Shepherd to James Vince. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Powell.

  •  

    4.6

    SIX! Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    4.5

    Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Holder.

  •  

    4.4

    FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy. Length ball, to leg on the back foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.3

    Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Hosein.

  •  

    4.2

    Sheldon Cottrell to James Vince. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Bravo.

  •  

    4.1

    FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to James Vince. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.6

    Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Drakes.

  •  

    3.5

    Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the back foot working, hit body to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    3.4

    Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Slower ball yorker, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by King.

  •  

    3.3

    Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Slower ball full toss, middle stump no foot movement pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Mayers.

  •  

    3.2

    Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Full toss, down leg side down the track pulling, mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Powell.

  •  

    3.1

    APPEAL! Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to backward point for no runs, fielded by Drakes, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    2.6

    Sheldon Cottrell to James Vince. Off cutter back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, outside edge for no runs, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    2.5

    Sheldon Cottrell to James Vince. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    2.4

    Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.

  •  

    2.3

    Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Holder.

  •  

    2.2

    Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy. In-swinging yorker, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by King.

  •  

    2.1

    FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  • 1.6

    OUT! Caught. Jason Holder to Tom Banton. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump down the track Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on, caught by Mayers. Holder tempts Banton with a short one and he falls for it.

  •  

    1.5

    Jason Holder to Tom Banton. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third slip for no runs, fielded by Powell.

  •  

    1.4

    Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Mayers.

  •  

    1.3

    Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Mayers.

  •  

    1.2

    Jason Holder to Jason Roy. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    1.1

    Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    0.6

    FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Tom Banton. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    0.5

    Sheldon Cottrell to Tom Banton. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Drakes.

  •  

    0.4

    Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 3 runs, run save by King.

  •  

    0.3

    APPEAL! Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy. Length ball, to leg down the track working, hit pad to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Drakes, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    0.2

    Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Mayers.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Holder.

Full Commentary