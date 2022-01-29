Cricket Match
W Indies
England
37-1 (5.3 ov)
W Indies vs England
|England 1st
|37-1 (5.3 ov)
|England are 37 for 1 with 14.3 overs left
England 1st Innings37-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|Not out
|27
|24
|3
|1
|112.50
|T. Banton
|c Mayers b Holder
|4
|4
|1
|0
|100.00
|J.M. Vince
|Not out
|6
|5
|1
|0
|120.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|5.3 Overs, 1 wkts
|37
Fall of Wickets
- 8 Banton 1.6ov
Match Details
- Date
- 29th - 30th Jan 2022
- Toss
- West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Kensington Oval
- Umpires
- L A Reifer, P A Gustard
- TV Umpire
- G O Brathwaite
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- N Duguid
Live Commentary
5.3
Romario Shepherd to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, inside edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Drakes.
5.2
FOUR! Romario Shepherd to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs.
5.1
Romario Shepherd to James Vince. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
4.6
SIX! Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
4.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Holder.
4.4
FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy. Length ball, to leg on the back foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
4.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Hosein.
4.2
Sheldon Cottrell to James Vince. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Bravo.
4.1
FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to James Vince. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.
3.6
Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Drakes.
3.5
Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the back foot working, hit body to short extra cover for no runs.
3.4
Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Slower ball yorker, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by King.
3.3
Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Slower ball full toss, middle stump no foot movement pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Mayers.
3.2
Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Full toss, down leg side down the track pulling, mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Powell.
3.1
APPEAL! Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to backward point for no runs, fielded by Drakes, appeal made for L.B.W.
2.6
Sheldon Cottrell to James Vince. Off cutter back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, outside edge for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
2.5
Sheldon Cottrell to James Vince. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
2.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.
2.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Holder.
2.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy. In-swinging yorker, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by King.
2.1
FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
1.6
OUT! Caught. Jason Holder to Tom Banton. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump down the track Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on, caught by Mayers. Holder tempts Banton with a short one and he falls for it.
1.5
Jason Holder to Tom Banton. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third slip for no runs, fielded by Powell.
1.4
Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Mayers.
1.3
Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Mayers.
1.2
Jason Holder to Jason Roy. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
1.1
Jason Holder to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
0.6
FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Tom Banton. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
0.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Tom Banton. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Drakes.
0.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 3 runs, run save by King.
0.3
APPEAL! Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy. Length ball, to leg down the track working, hit pad to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Drakes, appeal made for L.B.W.
0.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Mayers.
0.1
NEW BALL. Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Holder.