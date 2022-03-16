Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 5
Badge

W Indies

 

In Play
Badge

England

22-1  (10.4 ov)

England are 22 for 1

W Indies vs England

SUMMARY
England 1st 22-1 (10.4 ov)
England are 22 for 1

England 1st Innings22-1

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
A.Z. Lees Not out 11 33 2 0 33.33
Z. Crawley c Da Silva b Seales 0 7 0 0 0.00
J.E. Root (c) Not out 11 24 2 0 45.83
Extras 0
Total 10.4 Overs, 1 wkts 22
To Bat: 
D.W. Lawrence,
B.A. Stokes,
J.M. Bairstow,
B.T. Foakes,
C.R. Woakes,
M.D. Fisher,
M.J. Leach,
S. Mahmood

Fall of Wickets

  1. 4 Crawley 3.1ov
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
W Indies Bowling
O M R W Econ
Roach 5 2 12 0 2.40
J.N. Seales 4 3 4 1 1.00
A.S. Joseph 0.5 0 6 0 7.20

Match Details

Date
16th - 20th Mar 2022
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Kensington Oval
Umpires
J S Wilson, N Duguid
TV Umpire
L A Reifer
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
G O Brathwaite

Live Commentary

Last Updated: March 16, 2022 2:44pm

  •  

    10.4

    Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Joseph.

  •  

    10.3

    Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    10.2

    Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    10.1

    Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    9.6

    Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    9.5

    FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    9.4

    Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

  •  

    9.3

    Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    9.2

    Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    9.1

    Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Roach.

  •  

    8.6

    Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge to second slip for no runs, fielded by Holder.

  •  

    8.5

    Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    8.4

    Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    8.3

    Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    8.2

    FOUR! Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Shot of the morning.

  •  

    8.1

    Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Joseph.

  •  

    7.6

    Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    7.5

    Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    7.4

    Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Permaul.

  •  

    7.3

    APPEAL! Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Permaul, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    7.2

    Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Permaul.

  •  

    7.1

    Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    6.6

    Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    6.5

    Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

  •  

    6.4

    Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

  •  

    6.3

    Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    6.2

    Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    6.1

    Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    5.6

    Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Roach.

  •  

    5.5

    Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

  •  

    5.4

    Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Permaul.

  •  

    5.3

    FOUR! Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.2

    Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

  •  

    5.1

    Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Permaul.

  •  

    4.6

    Kemar Roach to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Seales.

  •  

    4.5

    Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Seales.

  •  

    4.4

    Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Permaul.

  •  

    4.3

    Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    4.2

    Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    4.1

    Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    3.6

    Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

  •  

    3.5

    Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    3.4

    Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    3.3

    Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    3.2

    Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  • 3.1

    OUT! Caught. Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, bottom edge, caught by Da Silva. An early wicket for Windies. The centurion in the previous Test departs for a duck.

  •  

    2.6

    Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    2.5

    FOUR! Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, to leg on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.4

    Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

  •  

    2.3

    Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    2.2

    Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

  •  

    2.1

    Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    1.6

    Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    1.5

    Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    1.4

    Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Permaul.

  •  

    1.3

    Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    1.2

    Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

  •  

    1.1

    Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    0.6

    Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    0.5

    Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

  •  

    0.4

    Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    0.3

    Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

  •  

    0.2

    Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.

Full Commentary