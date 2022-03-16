Cricket Match
W Indies
England
22-1 (10.4 ov)
W Indies vs England
|England 1st
|22-1 (10.4 ov)
|England are 22 for 1
England 1st Innings22-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.Z. Lees
|Not out
|11
|33
|2
|0
|33.33
|Z. Crawley
|c Da Silva b Seales
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.E. Root (c)
|Not out
|11
|24
|2
|0
|45.83
|Extras
|0
|Total
|10.4 Overs, 1 wkts
|22
Fall of Wickets
- 4 Crawley 3.1ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Roach
|5
|2
|12
|0
|2.40
|J.N. Seales
|4
|3
|4
|1
|1.00
|A.S. Joseph
|0.5
|0
|6
|0
|7.20
Match Details
- Date
- 16th - 20th Mar 2022
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Kensington Oval
- Umpires
- J S Wilson, N Duguid
- TV Umpire
- L A Reifer
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- G O Brathwaite
Live Commentary
-
10.4
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Joseph.
-
10.3
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
10.2
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
10.1
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
9.6
Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
9.5
FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
-
9.4
Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
9.3
Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
9.2
Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
9.1
Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Roach.
-
8.6
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge to second slip for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
8.5
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
8.4
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
8.3
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
8.2
FOUR! Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Shot of the morning.
-
8.1
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Joseph.
-
7.6
Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
7.5
Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
7.4
Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Permaul.
-
7.3
APPEAL! Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Permaul, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
7.2
Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Permaul.
-
7.1
Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to short leg for no runs.
-
6.6
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
6.5
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
6.4
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
6.3
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
6.2
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
6.1
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
5.6
Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Roach.
-
5.5
Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
5.4
Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Permaul.
-
5.3
FOUR! Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
5.2
Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
5.1
Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Permaul.
-
4.6
Kemar Roach to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Seales.
-
4.5
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Seales.
-
4.4
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Permaul.
-
4.3
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
4.2
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
4.1
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
3.6
Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
3.5
Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
3.4
Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
3.3
Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
3.2
Jayden Seales to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
3.1
OUT! Caught. Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, bottom edge, caught by Da Silva. An early wicket for Windies. The centurion in the previous Test departs for a duck.
-
2.6
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
2.5
FOUR! Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, to leg on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
2.4
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
2.3
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
2.2
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
2.1
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
1.6
Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
1.5
Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
1.4
Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Permaul.
-
1.3
Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
1.2
Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
1.1
Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
0.6
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
0.5
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
0.4
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
0.3
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.
-
0.2
Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Kemar Roach to Alex Lees. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Da Silva.