Day 1 of 1
Badge

W Indies

 
In Play
Badge

India

29-1  (6.0 ov)

India are 29 for 1 with 44.0 overs left

W Indies vs India

West Indies vs India LIVE!

Updates from Old Trafford as India take on the West Indies. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup.

Match Details

Date
27th Jun 2019
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Emirates Old Trafford
Umpires
R A Kettleborough, R K Illingworth
TV Umpire
M A Gough
Match Referee
B C Broad
Reserve Umpire
A S Dar

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
K.L. Rahul Not out 10
R.G. Sharma c Hope b Roach 18
Extras 1w, 1
Total 6.0 Overs 29 - 1
Full Batting Card

w indies BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Cottrell 3 0 14 0
Roach 2.5 0 15 0
Full Bowling Card