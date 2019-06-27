Cricket Match
India are 29 for 1 with 44.0 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 27th Jun 2019
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Emirates Old Trafford
- Umpires
- R A Kettleborough, R K Illingworth
- TV Umpire
- M A Gough
- Match Referee
- B C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- A S Dar
india BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|K.L. Rahul
|Not out
|10
|R.G. Sharma
|c Hope b Roach
|18
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|6.0 Overs
|29 - 1
w indies BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Cottrell
|3
|0
|14
|0
|Roach
|2.5
|0
|15
|0