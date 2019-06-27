Cricket Match
W Indies vs India
India 1st Innings29-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|K.L. Rahul
|Not out
|10
|13
|1
|0
|76.92
|R.G. Sharma
|c Hope b Roach
|18
|23
|1
|1
|78.26
|V. Kohli (c)
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|6.0 Overs, 1 wkts
|29
Fall of Wickets
- 29 Sharma 5.6ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 27th Jun 2019
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Emirates Old Trafford
- Umpires
- R A Kettleborough, R K Illingworth
- TV Umpire
- M A Gough
- Match Referee
- B C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- A S Dar
Live Commentary
-
5.6
OUT! Caught. Kemar Roach to Rohit Sharma. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to wicketkeeper, by Hope.
-
5.5
Kemar Roach to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
5.4
FOUR! Kemar Roach to Lokesh Rahul. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Overpitched from Roach this time, and Rahul thumps it gloriously back down the ground. Full face of the bat, and beat mid on to earn four more.
-
5.3
Kemar Roach to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Thomas.
-
5.2
SIX! Kemar Roach to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Cannot be bowling that length to Rohit. He rocks back, and plants it over the legside boundary without any sweat. Great strike.
-
5.1
Kemar Roach to Rohit Sharma. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
4.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
4.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
4.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
4.3
FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Finally Rohit gets the first boundary of the day. Loads of width, stays back in the crease, and chops it away through a vacant gully region for four.
-
4.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Thomas.
-
4.1
Sheldon Cottrell to Lokesh Rahul. Short, to leg on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
3.6
Kemar Roach to Rohit Sharma. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
Another tight couple of overs from the Windies. Rahul and Rohit happy to take time in playing themselves in it seems.
-
3.5
Kemar Roach to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, shy attempt by Allen.
-
3.4
Kemar Roach to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Thomas.
-
3.3
Kemar Roach to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Allen, fielded by Holder.
-
3.2
Kemar Roach to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Thomas.
-
3.1
Kemar Roach to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
2.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Lokesh Rahul. Short, down leg side swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
2.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Thomas.
-
2.5
Wide Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Hope.
-
2.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
2.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Allen.
-
2.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Short, middle stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
2.1
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ambris.
-
1.6
Kemar Roach to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Thomas.
Accurate start from the West Indies bowlers. Not given the Indian openers anything so far. It's been cautious.
-
1.5
Kemar Roach to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
1.4
Kemar Roach to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Allen.
-
1.3
Kemar Roach to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
1.2
Kemar Roach to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Allen.
-
1.1
NEW BALL. Kemar Roach to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ambris.
-
0.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Lokesh Rahul. In-swinging back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Allen.
-
0.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
0.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
0.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
0.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Lokesh Rahul. In-swinging back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 3 runs, fielded by Allen.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Sheldon Cottrell to Lokesh Rahul. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ambris.