India edged West Indies by four wickets in low-scoring opening T20 after scraping to their target of 96 in Florida.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

India seamer Navdeep Saini picked up 3-17 as West Indies were restricted to a lowly 95-9 in Lauderhill, with only Kieron Pollard (49) and Nicholas Pooran (20) making double figures.

But the visitors slipped to 32-3 in reply once Sunil Narine, playing for West Indies for the first time in almost two years, dismissed Rohit Sharma (24) and Rishabh Pant (0) from successive balls.

Virat Kohli (19) and Manish Pandey (19) rallied India with a stand of 32 before falling in quick succession to leave the away side in trouble at 69-5.

Krunal Pandya (12), Ravindra Jadeja (10no) and Washington Sundar (8no) knocked of the rest of the runs, though, with India securing victory two balls into the 18th over to move 1-0 up.

The three-match series continues at the same venue on Sunday before concluding in Guyana on Tuesday, with both games live on Sky Sports.

The sides will then play three one-day internationals - for which Chris Gayle will return for West Indies - before contesting two Test matches.

Watch the second T20I between West Indies and India live on Sky Sports The Ashes (via the red button) from 3.25pm on Sunday.