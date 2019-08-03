Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

W Indies

95-9
Result
Badge

India

98-6

India win by 4 wickets

W Indies vs India

India edge West Indies in low-scoring T20 opener in Florida

Navdeep Saini took 3-17 on his India debut

India edged West Indies by four wickets in low-scoring opening T20 after scraping to their target of 96 in Florida.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

India seamer Navdeep Saini picked up 3-17 as West Indies were restricted to a lowly 95-9 in Lauderhill, with only Kieron Pollard (49) and Nicholas Pooran (20) making double figures.

But the visitors slipped to 32-3 in reply once Sunil Narine, playing for West Indies for the first time in almost two years, dismissed Rohit Sharma (24) and Rishabh Pant (0) from successive balls.

Virat Kohli (19) and Manish Pandey (19) rallied India with a stand of 32 before falling in quick succession to leave the away side in trouble at 69-5.

Krunal Pandya (12), Ravindra Jadeja (10no) and Washington Sundar (8no) knocked of the rest of the runs, though, with India securing victory two balls into the 18th over to move 1-0 up.

Kieron Pollard scored 49 in his first international appearance since November

The three-match series continues at the same venue on Sunday before concluding in Guyana on Tuesday, with both games live on Sky Sports.

The sides will then play three one-day internationals - for which Chris Gayle will return for West Indies - before contesting two Test matches.

Match Details

Date
3rd Aug 2019
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground
Umpires
N Duguid, G O Brathwaite
TV Umpire
L A Reifer
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
P A Gustard

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.G. Sharma c Pollard b Narine 24
S. Dhawan lbw Cottrell 1
V. Kohli c Pollard b Cottrell 19
R.R. Pant c Cottrell b Narine 0
M. Pandey b Paul 19
K.H. Pandya b Paul 12
R.A. Jadeja Not out 10
W. Sundar Not out 8
Extras 5w, 5
Total 17.2 Overs 98 - 6
Full Batting Card

w indies BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
O.R. Thomas 4 0 29 0
Cottrell 4 0 20 2
Narine 4 0 14 2
K.M.A. Paul 3.2 0 23 2
C.R. Brathwaite 2 0 12 0
Full Bowling Card

