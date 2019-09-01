Cricket Match

Day 3 of 5
Badge

W Indies

117
In Play
Badge

India

416 & 4-0  (140.1 ov)

India lead West Indies by 303 runs with 10 wickets remaining

W Indies vs India

Jasprit Bumrah takes hat-trick as India dominate second Test against West Indies

Jasprit Bumrah destroyed the West Indies' top order

Jasprit Bumrah became just the third India bowler to take a Test hat-trick during his second-successive red-ball five-wicket haul against the West Indies.

SCORECARD

The 25-year-old seamer had John Campbell caught behind off his 16th delivery before producing a devastating spell in his fourth over.

v

Live Test Cricket

W Indies vs India

September 1, 2019, 7:30pm


Remote Record

A length ball from Bumrah caught Darren Bravo's edge and was well-taken by KL Rahul at second slip before Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase were trapped lbw for golden ducks for the hat-trick which reduced the hosts to 13-4.

A fine diving take from Rishabh Pant behind the stumps then removed Kraigg Brathwaite (10) as Bumrah destroyed the West Indies' top order.

Bumrah was forced off the field after the first ball of his sixth over but he had Jason Holder (18) caught off his first ball after his return to end the day with figures of 6-16 from 9.1 overs, as the hosts closed on 87-7, still requiring another 130 runs to avoid the follow-on.

Hanuma Vihari had a previous Test high score of 93

Earlier, Hanuma Vihari (111) struck his maiden Test century from 200 balls and Ishant Sharma hit his highest-ever score of 57 to help India post 416 from their first innings.

Watch day three of the second West Indies vs India Test via the red button on Sky Sports The Ashes from 3.30pm.

Match Details

Date
30th Aug - 3rd Sep 2019
Toss
West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sabina Park
Umpires
P R Reiffel, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
R J Tucker
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
G O Brathwaite

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
K.L. Rahul Not out 0
M.A. Agarwal Not out 4
Extras 0
Total 0.5 Overs 0 - 0
Full Batting Card

w indies BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Roach 0.5 0 0 0
Full Bowling Card

Live Commentary

Last Updated: September 1, 2019 5:00pm

  •  

    1.1

    FOUR! Jason Holder to Mayank Agarwal. Out-swinging half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    0.6

    Kemar Roach to Lokesh Rahul. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hamilton.

  •  

    0.5

    Kemar Roach to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hamilton.

  •  

    0.4

    Kemar Roach to Lokesh Rahul. Full toss, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

  •  

    0.3

    Kemar Roach to Lokesh Rahul. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hamilton.

  •  

    0.2

    Kemar Roach to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Kemar Roach to Lokesh Rahul. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

  • 47.1

    OUT! Caught. Ravindra Jadeja to Kemar Roach. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to cover, by Agarwal.
    The innings finishes very quickly. Roach feels that Gabriel is not going to last long so thinks the best way is to get some quick runs. That doesn't work as he picks out cover. West Indies have been blown away for 117 in 47.1 overs giving India a lead of 299. Kohli has decided to give his bowlers a rest and let his batsmen get some more runs on the board. More work for the Windies quicks to do again.

  •  

    46.6

    Ishant Sharma to Shannon Gabriel. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    46.5

    Ishant Sharma to Shannon Gabriel. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    46.4

    Ishant Sharma to Shannon Gabriel. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Spliced to silly point for no runs, fielded by Rahane.

  • 46.3

    OUT! Caught. Ishant Sharma to Jahmar Hamilton. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, outside edge to third slip, by Kohli. Hamilton's vigil comes to an end. 59 balls he faced for just the five runs. Tough batting conditions and eventually he succumbed, edging one into the hands of the captain Kohli.

  •  

    46.2

    Ishant Sharma to Jahmar Hamilton. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Jadeja.

  •  

    46.1

    Ishant Sharma to Jahmar Hamilton. Out-swinging yorker, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Shami.

  •  

    45.6

    Ravindra Jadeja to Kemar Roach. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Shami. Just the one wicket lost in the first hour. Hamilton is looking solid while Roach is providing good assistance from the other end.

  •  

    45.5

    Ravindra Jadeja to Kemar Roach. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    45.4

    Ravindra Jadeja to Kemar Roach. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    45.3

    Ravindra Jadeja to Kemar Roach. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    45.2

    Ravindra Jadeja to Kemar Roach. Stock ball yorker, middle stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to square leg for no runs, fielded by Pujara.

  •  

    45.1

    Ravindra Jadeja to Kemar Roach. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    44.6

    Ishant Sharma to Jahmar Hamilton. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Rahane.

  •  

    44.5

    Ishant Sharma to Kemar Roach. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Agarwal.

  •  

    44.4

    Ishant Sharma to Kemar Roach. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    44.3

    Ishant Sharma to Kemar Roach. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    44.2

    Ishant Sharma to Kemar Roach. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant. Strange use of the review system. Nobody appealed but for some reason Kohli thinks there is an edge. Big gap between glove and ball and straight through to the keeper.

  •  

    44.1

    Ishant Sharma to Kemar Roach. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    43.6

    Ravindra Jadeja to Jahmar Hamilton. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    43.5

    Ravindra Jadeja to Jahmar Hamilton. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    43.4

    Ravindra Jadeja to Jahmar Hamilton. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Shami.

  •  

    43.3

    Ravindra Jadeja to Jahmar Hamilton. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

  •  

    43.2

    Ravindra Jadeja to Jahmar Hamilton. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    43.1

    Ravindra Jadeja to Jahmar Hamilton. Stock ball yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Rahul, fielded by Rahane.

  •  

    42.6

    Ishant Sharma to Jahmar Hamilton. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Agarwal.

  •  

    42.5

    Ishant Sharma to Jahmar Hamilton. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Agarwal.

  •  

    42.4

    Ishant Sharma to Jahmar Hamilton. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    42.3

    Ishant Sharma to Jahmar Hamilton. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to second slip for no runs, fielded by Rahul, fielded by Pujara.

  •  

    42.2

    Ishant Sharma to Jahmar Hamilton. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    42.1

    Ishant Sharma to Jahmar Hamilton. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    41.6

    Mohammed Shami to Kemar Roach. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Rahane.

  •  

    41.5

    Mohammed Shami to Kemar Roach. Half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.

  •  

    41.4

    Mohammed Shami to Kemar Roach. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Spliced to silly point for no runs, fielded by Agarwal.

  •  

    41.3

    Mohammed Shami to Kemar Roach. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Rahane.

  •  

    41.2

    FOUR! Mohammed Shami to Kemar Roach. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Pleasant cover drive. Finds the gap and doesn't even bother to move from his stance.

  •  

    41.1

    Mohammed Shami to Kemar Roach. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Agarwal.

  •  

    40.6

    Ishant Sharma to Jahmar Hamilton. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    40.5

    Ishant Sharma to Jahmar Hamilton. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    40.4

    Ishant Sharma to Jahmar Hamilton. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Rahane.

  •  

    40.3

    Ishant Sharma to Jahmar Hamilton. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    40.2

    Ishant Sharma to Jahmar Hamilton. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Agarwal.

  •  

    40.1

    Ishant Sharma to Jahmar Hamilton. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

Full Commentary

