India reduced West Indies to 45-2 in their pursuit of a world-record 468 to win the second Test and draw the series after a fruitful day three for the tourists in Jamaica.

India - 1-0 up in the two-match series after a thumping 318-run victory in the opener in Antigua - needed little over an hour to take the final two West Indies wickets and skittle the hosts for 117 in their first innings.

Virat Kohli opted against enforcing the follow on with India 299 in front and his side were subsequently reduced to 57-4 - the skipper bagging his fourth golden duck in Tests when he edged Kemar Roach (3-28) behind.

Hanuma Vihari (53no) then built on his first-innings 111, adding an unbroken 111 with Ajinkya Rahane (64no) before Kohli called his men in on 168-4 with an hour left in the day at Sabina Park - a period West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite (3) and John Campbell (16) could not survive.

Ishant Sharma nicked off Brathwaite and Mohammad Shami removed Campbell in similar fashion, leaving Darren Bravo (18no) - who was hit on the helmet by Jasprit Bumrah in the final over - and Shamarh Brooks (4no) at the crease with a further 423 runs required.

The hosts added only 20 runs to their overnight 87-7 in Kingston - Roach striking 17 of them - with Rahkeem Cornwall (14), fellow debutant Jahmar Hamilton (5) and Roach the men to fall.

Hamilton's five came from a painstaking 59 balls, the wicketkeeper prised out when he chased a wide ball from Ishant and snicked to Kohli at slip.

Kohli was not smiling when he clipped Roach to Hamilton, one ball after KL Rahul (6) had done the same, and Roach came close to a hat-trick as Rahane inside-edged his first ball past leg stump.

Roach missed out on becoming the second man in the match, after Bumrah, to snare a hat-trick but the consolation prize was moving up to ninth on the list of all-time Test wicket-takers for West Indies, with his 193rd scalp seeing him leapfrog fellow seamer Sir Wes Hall.

Roach also pinned Mayank Agarwal (4) lbw, while his captain, Jason Holder, took his tally of wickets in the match to six when he had Cheteshwar Pujara (27) caught on the cut at third slip by Brooks.

Vihari and Rahane ensured that Pujara was the last man to be dismissed, completing their third and 19th Test half-centuries respectively.

